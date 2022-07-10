Letters to the Editor for July 11, 2022: Less talk, more facts

Less talk, more facts

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Years ago, the General Assembly was considering changes to the speed limits on interstate highways. The Times-Dispatch published articles citing studies done nationally and in other states. Thank you for that coverage.

The reports noted how accident and death rates rise with each increase in the speed limit. Lawmakers raised the limits anyway.

There also were reports of increased highway issues as the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant life and work style changes. Attention toward this issue continues.

Now, in the U.S. Supreme Court, debate has ended on one of our current issues: abortion. However states, groups and individuals continue to discuss and debate the topic.

I hope the RTD will serve its readers by reporting on abortion-related data from the years before and after the recent Roe v. Wade decision. The background and history can be followed by articles on what happens to women from now on.

It is important that people and legislators know the impact of this ruling. It will greatly help inform people who base discussions and decisions on public health results. We need less talk about the arguments and opinions, and more facts.

Emilie Webb.