Letters to the Editor for July 12, 2022: Combating climate change

Combating climate change

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a physician with Virginia Clinicians for Climate Action, I am disappointed and concerned for the health of Americans. The Supreme Court’s decision in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency prevents the EPA from enforcing Clean Air Act provisions in regard to coal-fired plants.

VCCA represents more than 450 professionals who are concerned about the negative impacts of climate change on the health of our patients, families and citizens. Driven by fossil-fuel emissions, greenhouse gases endanger public health.

The health impacts of climate change are well documented. They include dangers such as extreme heat; vector-borne illnesses (Lyme disease, dengue fever and encephalitis); worsening respiratory conditions (allergies and asthma); injuries and fatalities from severe weather; water and food issues leading to diarrheal diseases; harmful algae blooms; and more.

Burning coal for electricity generation has an indisputable role in creating this unhealthy environment. The EPA reports that, due to its carbon-intensive nature, coal use accounted for 54% of U.S. carbon dioxide emissions from the electricity generation sector. But it represented only 20% of U.S. electricity generated in 2020.

To the detriment of Americans' health, the court ruled the EPA has no standing to lower carbon dioxide by directing the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.

This is despite previous decisions supporting the agency's role, including one that said, “Congress delegated to EPA the decision whether and how to regulate carbon-dioxide emissions from power plants.”

According to the Pew Research Center, two-thirds of Americans believe government should do more to combat climate change. It is imperative that the EPA quickly implement actions that still are possible within the constraints of the Supreme Court ruling; and that federal and state lawmakers enact durable legislation to phase out energy production using dangerous, polluting coal.

Robert Kitchen.