Letters to the Editor for July 12, 2022: Enlightening crab coverage

Enlightening crab coverage

The recent Washington Post article that ran in The Times-Dispatch, "Male crab shortage a new challenge for bay watermen,” was quite enlightening. It was perhaps the best thing I have read about crabs since the book “Beautiful Swimmers” many years ago.

I don’t remember whether on not that book got into the same detail as the article about this crustacean’s procreation habits. Also, I had no idea that prices for a bushel of crabs were so high.