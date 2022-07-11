 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters to the Editor for July 12, 2022: Enlightening crab coverage

Enlightening crab coverage

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent Washington Post article that ran in The Times-Dispatch, "Male crab shortage a new challenge for bay watermen,” was quite enlightening. It was perhaps the best thing I have read about crabs since the book “Beautiful Swimmers” many years ago.

I don’t remember whether on not that book got into the same detail as the article about this crustacean’s procreation habits. Also, I had no idea that prices for a bushel of crabs were so high.

Courtenay Welton.

Henrico.

