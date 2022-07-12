Letters to the Editor for July 13, 2022: False premise

False premise

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In reading a recent letter titled "Judicial Review," it seems to me the piece was working from a false premise. In asserting that the current U.S. Supreme Court has adopted a philosophy of judicial supremacy on the abortion rights matter, the piece ignores the fact that this is what was done by the earlier court in the original Roe v. Wade decision.

That earlier court was the one that stripped the power from the people (their legislators) to act on the abortion issue. The current court's decision to overturn Roe recognizes and rejects the earlier court's power grab of finding a right not actually listed among those in the Constitution.

It seems to me this recent ruling would have been viewed by Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson as a correction of abuse by the judiciary, according to the quotes cited by the letter.

As to requiring a seven-vote supermajority on all Supreme Court decisions, if Congress even had the power to do so, this policy probably would cause much of the same power to end up in the next lower court tier. The justices often would be unable to achieve a supermajority decision.

John Massey.