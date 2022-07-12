Letters to the Editor for July 13, 2022: No need for names

No need for names

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I don't often agree with Fox News. But on one point, I do.

Media reports put perpetrators in the spotlight for their one hour of fame. Unless police are seeking public assistance in capturing fleeing suspects, I see no need for their names, images and/or motives to be broadcast. It just gives the glory that many of them are seeking.

It used to be the media would refer to people as "killers," as if they already had been tried and convicted. Now we are told about "persons of interest" or "suspects."

We need more self-censorship or restraint on the part of the press. Withhold from perpetrators the glory they seek. They have a potentially unlimited number of reasons to justify the evil they do.

It is bad enough that some seek suicide by police. The mayhem to promote a cause, or themselves, can be contagious.

David Dorfman.