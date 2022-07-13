Letters to the Editor for July 14, 2022: A challenge to Title IX?

A challenge to Title IX?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Fifty years ago, Title IX was passed. The impact of this law on increasing opportunities for female athletes has been far-reaching.

Given recent decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court, it now is conceivable that Title IX could be vulnerable to legal challenges. For example, a possible lawsuit might involve a male athlete (or a parent of a male athlete) filing a discrimination complaint because a school has eliminated or reduced funding for a men's program in order to fund a women's program.

If this kind of case landed in front of the Supreme Court, there are recent precedents that provide insight on how the court might rule. In the West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency decision, the EPA’s authority to establish regulations was significantly curtailed.

The specific rules governing Title IX are established and enforced by the U.S. Department of Education, which also is a federal agency. Could the court’s decision to restrict federal agency authority in the West Virginia case be applied to Title IX?

Furthermore, in the majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that rights protected by the Fourteenth Amendment and not specifically mentioned in the constitution must be “deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition.” Can a compelling case be made that equal athletic opportunities for women are an integral part of such "history and tradition"?

A legal challenge to Title IX, perhaps unthinkable just a few months ago, now might be on the horizon.

Frank Morgan.