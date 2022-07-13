Letters to the Editor for July 14, 2022: Enhanced public trust

Enhanced public trust

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent guest column covered the essential role boards of visitors play in the governance of Virginia's public universities. It was in part a response to a Times-Dispatch article, marking the 10th anniversary of the University of Virginia's firing and rehiring of President Teresa Sullivan.

The guest column included the assertion that "...the notion that board intervention in university administration somehow is inappropriate is a misguided one." In addition, and ostensibly to defend the actions of the 2012 UVA Board of Visitors, the piece argued: “Board members are not there to simply rubber-stamp the agendas of university administrators. They should feel empowered to provide tough love and push back to ensure university decision-making is serving public interest.”

The piece makes reasonable points and raises important questions about the leadership and governance of public universities. The guest column also identifies author Stacie Gordon as executive director of the nonprofit Partners for College Affordability and Public Trust.

Public trust in and the credibility of the column's arguments will be enhanced when readers are aware that Helen E. Dragas, who served as UVA’s rector in 2012 during the Sullivan debacle, now serves as chair of PCAPT’s board of directors. Current PCAPT board member Marvin W. Gilliam Jr. also was a member of the 2012 UVA Board of Visitors.

Bill Craig.