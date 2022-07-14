Letters to the Editor for July 15, 2022: A rushed appointment

A rushed appointment

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Following a closely watched vote on two Magnolia Green rezoning cases in May, twice-elected Leslie Haley resigned from the Midlothian District seat on the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors. She was named Virginia's deputy attorney general for government operations and transactions.

What ensued was a process masked as precedent, culminating in the selection of Tara Carroll to be interim Midlothian District supervisor until the November special election. Several applicants qualified for the process that involved an age requirement, a background check and residency in the district.

The public did not know the names and credentials of any applicants who qualified for consideration. Discussions at all stages also occurred behind closed doors.

While the selection of the final applicant rests entirely with the board, this process left little room for residents to pose questions or even voice opposition to the candidates. Names of qualified applicants also are shielded from Freedom of Information Act requests, in a way that would be totally incompatible with qualifying to be on the ballot for that same position.

The formal, unanimous appointment vote carried little discussion, and it was an expeditious decision. Board members who have advocated for transparency should have spoken up. This was a cloaked process to decide who would represent a little more than 70,000 residents for the next few months.

The vacancy also is important because the interim supervisor will sit on other boards, commissions and regional groups like PlanRVA. To ensure a fairer, more transparent process, the Board of Supervisors should require applicants to present themselves to a special meeting and explain why they are best for the position.

This policy wouldn’t remove the board’s ability to have candid conversations with applicants in private. But it would make district residents more aware of the candidates.

Jason Melendez.