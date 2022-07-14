Letters to the Editor for July 15, 2022: Respect for life

Respect for life

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Ideas are being debated regarding the reasons for the recent mass shootings. Proposals also are being debated and made into law to try and prevent this slaughter.

Most of the proposals involve attacks on our Second Amendment right to bear arms. I would like to propose a different approach.

I grew up during the 1950s and ’60s. Along with millions of other kids, I watched all manner of violence on TV and in the movies.

“The Rifleman” was a show where at least one person was killed in every episode, and sometimes many more. The same was true for shows like “Have Gun — Will Travel” and “Wanted: Dead or Alive,” and films like “The Wild Bunch.”

Our parents bought us cap guns, BB guns, play military rifles and real rifles. We killed each other hundreds of times in play battles, just like our heroes did on TV. We went hunting with our real rifles and no one hurt anyone other than in a rare accident.

What did we have that today's young people don't have? We were taught the sanctity of human life from the get-go.

Most of us went to church and, whether we were strict believers or not, respect for life was embedded in our school lessons and our culture. Unfortunately, that no longer is true.

Until it is true, no amount of laws or policing are going to solve this problem. We need to start teaching respect for life.

C. Robertson.