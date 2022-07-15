Letters to the Editor for July 16, 2022: Monumental eyesore

Monumental eyesore

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It has been more than two years since protesting, looting and vandalism took place in Richmond. A noticeable reminder of those days is the removal of five statues on Monument Avenue.

One structure was leveled and paved over. Three more were leveled, and had trees and shrubberies planned in the space. That brings us to the fifth: the Lee monument.

This city of Richmond property still is surrounded by a large number of concrete Jersey wall barriers and tall black fencing. These concrete blocks are covered with graffiti — some of which memorializes lost lives and social injustices. Other messages express foul language, profanity and terms that denigrate police as well as slander Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

It is long overdue to remove this monumental eyesore. Plant some trees and shrubbery now while we figure out the long-term plan. The Arthur Ashe monument deserves better company on Monument Avenue.

Lawrence Meyer.