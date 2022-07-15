Letters to the Editor for July 16, 2022: VA disability ratings

VA disability ratings

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent letter, "Fair compensation for vets," while the piece's message is a noble effort, it does not reflect reality in the Veterans Affairs system.

My focus will be enlisted individuals, as they represent the majority of veterans. As a former Army noncommissioned officer, I lack knowledge of officer benefits.

From personal experience, I see disability benefits that are grossly mismanaged. Veterans are given a "disability rating" on a scale of 10% to 100%, in increments of 10%.

Some ratings are legitimate, but in my experience, others are not — taking advantage of the system. I personally know of one veteran who has a high disability rating, perhaps full. The person worked as a sheriff for 20 some years and collects military disability payments in addition to a sheriff’s pension.

This is more common than people might think. A former co-worker who receives between $600 and $700 per month drives more than 100,000 miles annually, delivering fifth wheel campers. Are these individuals disabled?

While there are moral and ethical issues involved, most of the blame should fall within the system. If a person has the savvy, initiative and intellect to manipulate the process, little can be done. That might be due to limited resources to monitor disability compensation.

Veterans with varying degrees of disability work daily at full- or part-time jobs, with no ill effect — not to mention self-employment or money received under the table.

I have only high praise for the services available to me at the McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Richmond. I view it as one of the best VA facilities in the nation. However, “disability” can be interpreted to fit individual needs.

W.J. 'Jeff' Horn.