Letters to the Editor for July 17, 2022: Dialogue and compromise

Dialogue and compromise

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, has said she will introduce legislation in the 2023 General Assembly session to protect life as of conception. At a recent anti-abortion rally, she also said, “There can be no compromise" on the issue.

Regardless of your viewpoint on abortion — or any other issue — we cannot have a civil, democratic society without dialogue and compromise. Virginians' ideas are as diverse as its people.

Many faiths are represented in our society. People from all walks of life make Virginia the great commonwealth that it is.

No representative who intends to rule with an iron fist should have the people's support. I fear what will come of our commonwealth as our elected officials begin down a slippery slope of totalitarian rhetoric.

Will Melton.