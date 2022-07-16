Letters to the Editor for July 17, 2022: Female autonomy

Female autonomy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In my 77 years, I have voted for Republicans, Democrats and independents. The recent Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade has converted me into a single-issue voter.

Obviously, I will not be needing an abortion, but it is not just about me. It is about my daughter, my daughter-in-law, my nieces and every woman in this country. With its recent decision, the court has made every one of us less equal as citizens.

No doubt there are many anti-abortion advocates who have deeply held religious beliefs. But in this country, there is no right to impose those beliefs on the rest of us.

So, from now on, in every election, I will only be voting for candidates who have demonstrated support for abortion rights. It won’t matter if we agree on every other issue.

Female autonomy is the foundation of every woman’s life. Without it, we are not free.

Fricka Raycroft.