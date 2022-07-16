Letters to the Editor for July 17, 2022: How democracy works

How democracy works

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

People have reacted in puzzling ways to the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.

They've protested outside justices’ homes. They've called for packing the court with more justices, impeaching various members, reducing its jurisdiction, and adopting a constitutional amendment based on the now-overruled Roe v. Wade. They've accused the court of acting in an undemocratic fashion by imposing minority or religious viewpoints on the country.

Some European leaders have scolded the court for infringing on women’s rights. Oddly, very few took on its reasoning or tried to defend the widely criticized Roe holding on constitutional grounds.

The Supreme Court is not going to revisit its Dobbs holding. Rather than wasting time protesting, or pursuing court-packing, impeachments, or constitutional amendments, those who seek to enshrine abortion in law should make the case to their elected state representatives.

After all, the court's Dobbs ruling simply concluded abortion was a legislative matter, not something found in the U.S. Constitution. Its opinion exalted the democratic process, in contrast to the judicial fiat it overturned.

The court imposed no view on the country at all. It reminded people that choosing sides or reflecting public opinion is not the court’s job.

If abortion access is as popular as many would have us believe, legislation reflecting that sentiment should be a no-brainer. Through the lawmaking process, compromises can be made, as done in other countries.

As for the European scolding, it is ironic to hear criticisms from countries whose abortion laws have been far more restrictive than the United States' law for decades. In some cases, theirs are more restrictive than the Mississippi law that gave rise to the Dobbs case.

There now are opportunities to legislate abortion access. Those who are energized by this issue should roll up their sleeves and lobby their representatives. That’s how democracy works.

David Shuford.