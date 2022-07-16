Letters to the Editor for July 17, 2022: Many factors to consider

Many factors to consider

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recent polling revealed a majority of Americans say the country is headed in the wrong direction under President Joe Biden. While it’s understandable that no one in their right mind thinks high inflation is a good thing, there are many other factors contributing to the poll results.

We no longer feel safe going to a parade, grocery store or church. We can't send our kids to school without fear of being murdered with a weapon of war. Wrong direction.

We still have people peddling "the big lie" that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, putting future elections and peaceful transitions of power into question. Wrong direction.

The Supreme Court has become ultra-partisan, striking down constitutional protections for a woman’s right to an abortion, making it easier to carry guns and curbing the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to fight climate change. Wrong direction.

Then, there’s climate change itself, and the refusal to do what’s necessary to address it. Wrong direction.

Hate groups have proliferated, and have used the power of the internet to recruit members and grow. Wrong direction.

People still refuse to get vaccinated, boosted and mask up as we learn a highly transmissible COVID-19 variant is here, with cases going up. Wrong direction.

It's one thing to ask Americans to answer a loaded question like: Is the country headed in the right direction? It’s quite another to imply that all the bad things happening all at once are the president's fault.

Bob Meagher.