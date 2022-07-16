Letters to the Editor for July 17, 2022: Rational abortion arguments

Rational abortion arguments

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With the nation strongly conflicted over abortion, I can appreciate the recent guest column, "Abortion is an essential component of reproductive care." The author spoke of the desire to be both pro-choice and pro-life. However, this attempt is neither new nor successful.

The author's position is just the latest presentation of a pro-choice perspective we have heard since Roe v. Wade: People can personally be pro-life for religious reasons, believing God imparts a soul to the unborn at conception or shortly thereafter.

However, people then also believe that government instituting a pro-life law is a step toward imposing religious beliefs — one no different than state-mandated church attendance.

This assertion simply is not true. There are a number of nonreligious reasons for a pro-life position. You don’t have to adhere to a particular religion — or any religion.

The newer wrinkle in the argument: The piece goes on to say that people who choose to have an abortion do so out of their own “personal religious faith.” This, too, clearly is false.

Look at cases cited in the column: women who are victims of rape and incest. It doesn't mention a single case of an abortion motivated by religious faith.

Even if the piece did, where would that get us? By this reasoning, legislating a pro-choice position would amount to imposing a “religious faith.”

Wherever we as a society end up on the abortion issue, a position will become law, and someone’s beliefs will be imposed (democratically, we hope) on others.

There are rational arguments on both sides. To reduce either position to “personal religious faith” is to put it beyond rational assessment. This is a direction we don’t want to go in.

Robert Holyer.