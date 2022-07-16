Letters to the Editor for July 17, 2022: What about consensus?

What about consensus?

Recent letters to the editor on the abortion issue have debated what's right and wrong with different perspectives. What about consensus?

Can we agree government has no business being in women's personal lives, and however wrong, the Supreme Court ruling places the abortion issue firmly in the lap of each state to decide its own laws?

Can we agree democracy relies on referendum, where citizens vote on state issues and government then codifies the results into state law? And if a state outlaws abortion, women then should be able go to another state for the service?

Can we agree there are civic organizations that will arrange transportation for women to go to another state for an abortion, and that dozens of corporations also are preparing to offer those same services?

Can we agree that divisive issues like abortion are inexorably debated from extreme ends of the spectrum, and the solution often appears to be binary? Abortion or no abortion leaves little room for consensus.

Can we agree education and prevention are paramount in the abortion debate? Can we agree ethics should surface somewhere, and there are moral and immoral reasons for an abortion? Instances of rape, incest and the mother's safety appear to be ethically reasonable.

Finally, can we agree that we should spend as much time discussing and debating how to best ensure the health, safety and welfare of babies we do bring into this world? If we can't come to a consensus on the abortion issue, we at least can start there.

Scott Duprey.