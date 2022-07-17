Letters to the Editor for July 18, 2022: A Richmond 300 promise

A Richmond 300 promise

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On June 28, the Richmond City Council unanimously approved a resolution to amend the new Richmond 300 master plan to designate Oregon Hill's future land use as residential. This is the same residential designation given to our sister Randolph neighborhood. This was gratifying for those of us who have worked to improve workforce, family-oriented housing in Oregon Hill, which has been a residential neighborhood for 150 years.

City planners, however, might not have spent much time in our neighborhood. They seem to think they know better than those of us who have labored for more than 40 years to improve Oregon Hill housing. The planners describe the neighborhood as mixed-use, with a four-story height limit and higher height limit on corners.

Apparently, they would welcome the demolition of our two-story, residential family neighborhood for taller, ad hoc dormitories for students at the adjacent Virginia Commonwealth University.

On July 18, the city's Planning Commission is scheduled to consider the unanimous recommendation of our elected City Council. It remains to be seen whether the commission will adopt it.

I was present when Mayor Levar Stoney's administration called for City Council's early adoption of the Richmond 300 master plan, with the promise to facilitate future amendments. Council's unanimously approved amendment of the master plan, designating the future land of Oregon Hill as residential, is a test of that promise.

Charles Pool.