Letters to the Editor for July 18, 2022: Protecting our forests

Protecting our forests

Conservationist John Muir reminded us more than a century ago of the beauty, importance and majesty of the great forests of California — the ones that now are threatened by fire, and that the federal government must protect.

“It took more than three thousand years to make some of the trees in these Western woods, — trees that are still standing in perfect strength and beauty, waving and singing in the mighty forests of the Sierra. Through all of the wonderful, eventful centuries since Christ’s time — and long before that — God has cared for these trees, saved them from drought, disease, avalanches, and a thousand straining, leveling tempests and floods; but he cannot save them from fools, — only Uncle Sam can do that.”