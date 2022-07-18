Letters to the Editor for July 19, 2022: Inadequate COVID guidance

Inadequate COVID guidance

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I’m dismayed by the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s recent document, “Guidance for Employers to Mitigate the Risk of COVID-19 to Workers”. It’s as if it was written at the beginning of the pandemic, under inadequate Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

Are there any epidemiologists or public health researchers at the helm? The most egregious segment is the “path toward normalcy.” Multiple times, the document also mentions the dangerousjargon of “natural immunity.”

Furthermore, it implies that COVID infection reduces the risk of serious symptoms or hospitalizations upon subsequent infection. It does not. We have ample data suggesting the risk of long COVID is increased with each infection.

There is no mention of rapid testing out of positivity. The guidance says to “provide workers with face coverings or surgical masks, as appropriate” and to “respect the rights of individuals to choose whether to wear masks or to not wear masks...”

There is no mention of the words “airborne,” “high-quality mask,” or “mask fit.” There is mention of how to “operate and maintain ventilation systems in accordance to manufacturers specifications” — but without addressing the importance of air exchange or carbon dioxide monitoring.

The document does say to frequently wash your hands, which arguably is the least concerning way that someone can contract the coronavirus.

This guidance is further proof of the continued inadequate response to COVID by our government. Many lives and quality of lives have been taken, and will continue to be taken, until we get some adults in the room.

Jason Gregory.