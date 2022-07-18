Letters to the Editor for July 19, 2022: Seconding respect for life

Seconding respect for life

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I can relate to the recent letter titled “Respect for Life,” which referenced recent mass shootings.

I also grew up during the 1950s and ’60s. I also had cap guns, BB guns, play military rifles, and real rifles and shotguns.

My father took by brother and I to church every Sunday. He taught us to respect and love our neighbor — no matter their race or religion — and to be a good citizen.

I went on to college, then to the military, and then worked for the Department of Defense for 34 years. Nowadays, people have no respect.

You saw it in 2020 when protesters tried to destroy Richmond and tear down statues. You saw it in 2021 during the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Parents need to teach their children respect, and not leave it up to the schools.

Ronald Beasley.