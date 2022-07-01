Letters to the Editor for July 2, 2022: Diversity and honesty

Diversity and honesty

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent RTD guest column projected a dismal, if not dire, situation for students who will be receiving instruction in “congested” public schools next school year. The piece extolled virtues of continuing the “safer, smaller and healthier environment” created by some parents who — ostensibly as a response to COVID-era conditions — “formed mini-classrooms with friends and neighbors in convenient spaces” in order to use a free online curriculum from the Virginia Department of Education.

According to the column, if that online curriculum is enhanced and made widely available — not only to untrained and beleaguered teachers in public schools, but also to parents who continue educating their children with the people and in the settings of their choosing — we will be better served as a society.

Ironically, the column also proposes that along with a free, online curriculum provided by the commonwealth for students who need protection from congested public schools, online students also should be permitted to fully participate in activities and athletics that occur on the grounds outside of the school day.

These ideas sound an awful lot like arguments that have been presented tirelessly by home-school advocates for decades. But what the column is proposing seems to be a standard state curriculum, which could mean some Virginia students are not taught the commonwealth's complete, painful history.

It also is curious that the column did not see fit to suggest home-schooled students be permitted to use public school libraries in order to access books that the Virginia Department of Education could ban from an enhanced online curriculum.

Public schools already are using appropriate remote learning resources. Public school students do not need new online choices. They need diversity and honesty.

Mari Hommel.