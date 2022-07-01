Letters to the Editor for July 2, 2022: Put public safety first

Put public safety first

The phrase, "close only counts in horseshoes (and hand grenades)" came to my mind after the Supreme Court's recent ruling on guns.

I support the Second Amendment as the Constitution’s framers intended. In addition, I applaud the positive steps taken by Congress in its recent gun safety legislation.

What I cannot understand is why weapons of mass destruction seem to have been ignored. Of course, they are needed for the military, police and other possible controlled reasons that protect the public.

Why, however, would an individual need a weapon of mass destruction without a special requirement that has been vetted? And why would individuals younger than age 21 need such weapons unless they are in the previously mentioned groups?

Yes, revolvers, knives and all kinds of weapons can cause death and destruction. But firearms of mass destruction are the weapons taking multiple lives in a short amount of time, and usually without warning.

I hope our legislators and Supreme Court justices will make wise decisions. We need to consider what Washington Post columnist George Will said in a recent column published in The Times-Dispatch:

"...in an amicus brief supporting New York, former federal appellate judge (on the 4th Circuit) J. Michael Luttig demonstrated that, regarding the public carrying of loaded guns, there is an American tradition even older than the nation of striking a 'delicate balance between the Second Amendment’s twin concerns for self defense and public safety.' "

I hope we always will consider public safety first. There have been some strides toward gun safety, but “close only counts in horseshoes (and hand grenades),” and we should not be playing games.

