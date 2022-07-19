Letters to the Editor for July 20, 2022: Campaign finance reform

Campaign finance reform

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gov. Glenn Youngkin certainly has a knack for raising money. As a recent RTD news article noted, he raised more than $1.5 million in the Q2 of 2022, a record high.

This feat is particularly amazing considering Virginia doesn’t allow governors to serve successive terms. What the state does allow is donations of any size, as well as almost any kind of shell game for passing donations from campaign accounts to candidates’ own pockets, other states or other purposes.

The commonwealth also allows candidates to repay their loans post-election using campaign contributions. So wealthy special interests can pour money into legislators’ pockets after they’ve won, in return for open-door access on policy issues.

The bipartisan Coalition for Integrity recently released the State Campaign Finance Index for 2022. Virginia ranked No. 43 in the report, which looked at all 50 states plus the District of Columbia. The coalition noted that Virginia is 1 of only 5 states with absolutely no limits on the size of individual campaign donations.

As the RTD news story noted, fossil fuel interests donate heavily to Youngkin’s political funds, including a former coal executive and a current oil executive who each chipped in $50,000. Legislative influence buying can squash competition by allowing large donors more of a say on public policies than small businesses. We also can imagine how regular Virginians' concerns look to politicians who owe wealthy donors for the bulk of their campaign budgets.

A lack of federal guardrails on campaign fundraising or spending compounds the commonwealth's problem of big donors overshadowing the influence of voters. This year, Virginians should ask candidates running at all levels of government to pledge their commitment to campaign finance reform.

JoAnn Kennedy Flanagan.