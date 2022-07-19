Letters to the Editor for July 20, 2022: Focus on real harm

Focus on real harm

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent Bloomberg News story, “GLAAD: Social media platforms failing,” ran in The Times-Dispatch. While reading the piece, I was compelled to ask: What is the line between hateful attacks and harmless word choices.

GLAAD cited examples of threats to LGBT "safety," including misgendering people and calling individuals by “deadnames” (the names their parents gave them at birth). We could disagree as to whether this is a breach of etiquette, but it hardly rises to the level of hate speech — depending on the context and intent, of course.

To classify such gaffes, if we were to call them that, in the same realm as civil rights violations, defamation, or incentives to suicide is to reduce the horrors that other groups unfortunately have endured.

True hate speech is a terrible thing. I am not minimizing “violent or dehumanizing content,” as the social media representatives expressed it. But to include reference to the deadnaming of actor Elliot Page (birth name “Ellen”)? That carries the point a bit too far.

To carry it a step further, many people who refuse to recognize new names and pronouns believe it to be “compelled speech.” That in itself is a form of aggression.

Let's focus on real harm — both physical and verbal — and stop indulging in minor, mutual hurt feelings.

Bonnie Atwood.