Letters to the Editor for July 21, 2022: A bold stand

A bold stand

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Kudos to Mark Smith, owner of local Midas shops, for his television ad featured in a recent Jeff Schapiro column on gun violence in Richmond. Smith took a bold stand on a hot-button issue in our country.

The negative backlash could affect Smith's business and safety. More voices should sound off on eliminating semi-automatic guns with high-capacity magazine clips.

I also support the Second Amendment right to bear arms, primarily for self-protection. But mass shootings are becoming too frequent in our schools, churches, grocery stores and other places where large groups of people gather.

In 1994, Congress passed gun laws banning the manufacturing and sales of certain semi-automatic weapons. It was in effect until it expired 2004.

The AR-15 is the weapon of choice in mass shootings. Congress should consider re-enacting the ban on the purchase of these kinds of guns.

Steve Sekerdy.