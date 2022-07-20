Letters to the Editor for July 21, 2022: It does take bravery

It does take bravery

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to Jeff Schapiro's recent column, "Cause marketing targets worries over gun violence," good for Mark Smith, owner of local Midas shops in Richmond. It does take bravery to do this in a gun-crazy country.

Business will bring sanity to gun violence. Profits always are the bottom line.

I'm hoping to see more corporations, especially gun manufacturers, step up. We, the people can’t move the ball, nor can legislators who shill for gun manufacturers. It’s tragic that human suffering isn’t enough.

Patricia Ranney.