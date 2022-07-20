Letters to the Editor for July 21, 2022: It does take bravery

It does take bravery
In response to Jeff Schapiro's recent column, "Cause marketing targets worries over gun violence," good for Mark Smith, owner of local Midas shops in Richmond. It does take bravery to do this in a gun-crazy country.
Business will bring sanity to gun violence. Profits always are the bottom line.
I'm hoping to see more corporations, especially gun manufacturers, step up. We, the people can’t move the ball, nor can legislators who shill for gun manufacturers. It’s tragic that human suffering isn’t enough.
From the Archives: Over 150 photos from the 1960s
In November 1967, Arnold Palmer was in Richmond for a quick visit. He attended a brunch and news conference, conducted a golf clinic and participated in an exhibition foursome at the Country Club of Virginia. Teamed with Hermitage Country Club pro Mac Main, Palmer lost the exhibition to 17-year-old local amateur Lanny Wadkins and his partner, U.S. and British Amateur champion Bob Dickson. Palmer admittedly paid more attention to entertaining the crowd than to his play.
Amir Pishdad
In September 1961, two new students explored Westhampton College, the women’s college associated with the University of Richmond. That month, 207 newcomers arrived on campus, bringing the college’s student population to 595 women. Westhampton officially opened in 1914 and celebrated its centennial last year.
Don Pennell
In March 1963, the roiling waters of the James River surrounded a dwelling on Sharp's Island near the 14th Street bridge. While the rain-swollen river didn’t crest as high as originally feared, it did reach more than 4 feet above flood stage at Westham and about 5 feet above flood stage at the City Locks.
Maurice Duke
In January 1961, Raymond Munsch, vice president of Miller & Rhoads, surveyed the Grace Street retail district. Munsch was head of the Downtown Retail Associates' campaign to promote shopping downtown.
RTD Staff
This September 1967 image shows Bob Griggs, a.k.a. Sailor Bob from the popular “Sailor Bob Show.” The children’s show, which featured Griggs’ puppet creations and his drawing board, ran for a decade on WRVA-TV starting in 1959 and inspired thousands of fan letters per month.
BOB BROWN
In October 1962, Mary Reynolds (left) and Mrs. M.W. Clark prepared medical instruments for processing in the autoclave at Sheltering Arms Hospital. Sheltering Arms, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, now serves as a rehabilitation facility.
Joe Colognori
In October 1960, Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson (center) arrived in Richmond to campaign for the Kennedy-Johnson ticket ahead of the November presidential election. Johnson, who was met by Virginia Gov. Lindsay Almond (left), spoke at Byrd Airport, in Hopewell and at a Young Democrats rally at the Arena in Richmond.
Staff
The Jan. 30, 1961, edition of The Richmond News Leader included a photo essay titled “The Changing Skyline – and Landscape – in Richmond’s Bustling Retail Districts.” Among examples was a new pedestrian plaza at the Willow Lawn shopping center.
Staff Photo
The June 10, 1961, edition of the Richmond News-Leader included a photo essay titled “Contrasts.” The photos depicted old and new – such as a horse hitching post next to a parking meter and, above, worn-down houses against the Richmond skyline.
RTD Staff
In March 1961, Richmond’s sixth annual Boat and Sports Show was on its way to the Arena. To promote the event, a small tugboat and a sailboat visited Shields Lake at Byrd Park. The sailboat was a new “bantam” model, only 9 feet long by 4 feet wide and just over 100 pounds. The lake demonstration showed how easily children could handle the boat.
James Netherwood
In December 1961, Mrs. Derwood Johnson, the only female member of the Tri-City Go-Kart Club based in Hanover County, finished first in a club race – though she gave the trophy to the runner-up because she and her husband had sponsored the race. Still, she had eight trophies, her husband had nine, and their kids added 10 more to the family tally, though they had been racing for only about six months. They were so enthusiastic about the hobby that they built a practice track in their backyard.
Amir Pishdad
In September 1961, about 25 alumni of Richmond’s old John Marshall High School demonstrated against a plan to demolish the building. After protesting there, the group went to City Hall to discuss the matter with City Council. Despite their efforts, the high school was razed that fall.
RTD Staff
In June 1960, Willow Lawn shopping center was expanding. Here, concrete beams were in place for the two-story, 30,000-square-foot building that would house a Miller & Rhoads department store and an S&W cafeteria. This building, on the west side of the shopping center, is now home to American Tap Room, Zoë’s Kitchen and VCU Health System offices, with Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar set to open there in September.
Staff Photo
Tenants may move. The Chesapeake and Ohio Railway's announced intention to move about a third of its total work force here to Huntington, W. Va., in 1961-62, might result in some vacant space in the First and Merchants National Bank building. C&O occupies all but the basement and first two floors of the downtown skyscraper in addition to the C&O Annex at 11th and Canal sts. C&O is a 49 per cent owner of the First and Merchants building and occupies quarters there on a lease basis. First and Merchants owns 51 per cent.
RTD Staff
In May 1959, the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway announced plans to move about a third of its workforce from Richmond to Huntington, W.Va., by 1961-62. Many employees worked in the First and Merchants National Bank building at Ninth Street downtown, which was partially owned by C&O. The building has been converted to First National Apartments.
RTD Staff
In October 1961, the Benedictine cadet corps stood in formation behind the high school, which was celebrating its 50th anniversary that fall. The school opened with 29 students and a staff of two priests in 1911. After 100 years at its original location in Richmond’s West End, Benedictine College Preparatory moved to Goochland County in 2013.
Amir Pishdad
In November 1961, Gov.-elect Albertis S. Harrison (left) talked outside his law office with William Brooks Price in his hometown of Lawrenceville. Harrison's political career included serving in the state Senate and as attorney general. He also served on the Supreme Court of Virginia.
Charles Rosson
On the morning of Feb. 20, 1960, about 200 students from Virginia Union University staged sit-in protests around Richmond at a half-dozen lunch counters where black customers were not served. Here, students occupied all 74 stools in the G.C. Murphy department store’s whites-only lunch area for several hours. The store, as several others did, decided to close at about 1 p.m.; it reopened at 4 p.m., with the lunch counter roped off.
James Netherwood Jr.
In February 1960, inventor and designer R. Buckminster Fuller visited Richmond for a series of lectures. Fuller, known for creating the geodesic dome, questioned the function of the Jefferson Hotel's ornate marble columns.
Staff
In October 1968, liquor by the drink arrived in Virginia, and the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway had applied for the first license to serve. Here, waiter Wilfred Wilson Sr. poured some of the first legal drinks in the state – in the C&O’s Food-Bar Car No. 1610, parked at the railroad’s Newport News station. With him were Kenneth S. Cox (left), superintendent of the C&O’s passenger food service, and James A. Milburn, district manager in charge of passenger sales in Richmond.
Amir Pishdad
In February 1961, snow covered Monroe Park. While the Richmond area received just shy of 2 inches in that snowfall, other parts of Virginia got nearly 2 feet – with drifts in some areas reaching 5 feet. Temperatures quickly warmed into the 40s and 50s, so the Richmond snow was short-lived. 2-10-1961: Monroe park from top of the Mosque.
Charles Rosson
On Nov. 11, 1962, Veterans Day was observed at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. The playing of taps brought ranks of American Legion members to attention during the ceremony. The observance concluded with the laying of a wreath at the Shrine of Memory.
Don Pennell
In August 1961, Mrs. S.A. Rhyne and nine of her 11 children lined up at the Pamunkey Regional Library’s bookmobile. The children (from left) are Dorothy Jane, 13; Bill, 12; Sarah, 11; Fishel, 3; Mike, 9; Steve, 8; Rickey, 7; Paul 5, and Selma, 2. The two oldest children – Alex, 16, and Gene, 14 – could not be there because they were working. The group checked out 77 books that day.
Times-Dispatch
In June 1960, the Security Federal Savings and Loan Association building at Sixth and Franklin streets downtown was acquired by the owners of the adjoining Hotel John Marshall. The hotel, which earlier announced a $500,000 renovation, planned to use space on the second and third floors of the acquired building. 6-2-1960: Security Federal Savings and Loan Association building at 6th and Franklin acquired by the Hotel John Marshall. No change in first floor tenants planned.
Staff Photo
In July 1952, Lovick Law, sergeant-at-arms for the House of Delegates, had his badges and flowers adjusted by majorettes while attending the Virginia Democratic Convention in Roanoke. Law served the General Assembly from 1944 until he died the night before the opening session in 1960.
Times-Dispatch
This May 1953 image shows the First Market building, which was razed in 1961. This site now houses the 17th Street Farmers Market, but its history as a public gathering place and market dates to the 1700s. Over time, it hosted Confederate soldiers, Union troops, political speeches, a police station and religious revival meetings in addition to farmers’ wares.
Times-Dispatch
In August 1961, farmers and merchants in the market area of 17th and East Franklin streets sold produce and goods curbside, paying a fee of 50 cents a day for a spot to park. At the time, police and fire were stepping up enforcement against double-parking, saying customers’ cars were blocking the streets and fire hydrants. Ultimately, shoppers were allowed to briefly double-park to make and load a purchase.
RTD Staff
In February 1968, the National Theater on East Broad Street in Richmond was about to undergo a $150,000 remodeling to make it suitable as a movie theater – the building, which opened in 1923, was designed more for vaudeville and other live performances. In June 1968, the theater reopened as The Towne and operated until 1983. It has since been restored again and now hosts concerts.
Bill Lane
In December 1968, the first licenses since 1916 for the legal sale of mixed liquors by the drink in Richmond were issued. Here, Cornelius T. Rogers mixed a drink at the Hotel John Marshall’s Captain’s Grill restaurant while bartender Richard Kelley watched.
Joe Colognori
This June 1950 image shows the former Westwood Circle in Richmond, a traffic circle at the intersection of North Boulevard, Hermitage Road and Westwood Avenue. In November 1961, a $150,000 project removed the circle, added islands and traffic signals, and diverted some traffic around the busy intersection. City safety official John Hanna called the intersection the “most complicated we have had to redesign and signalize in the past 14 years.”
Times-Dispatch
In October 1961, a crane swung a wrecking ball against the portico of the old John Marshall High School in downtown Richmond as a nostalgic crowd watched. The building was being razed to make way for development of the new Civic Center; the new high school opened in North Side the previous year.
Times-Dispatch
This August 1963 aerial image shows the area between the Hotel Richmond and Interstate 95. In the distance is the Centennial Dome, which was constructed as a visitor center for the 1961 Civil War Centennial. It then served for decades as the Jonah L. Larrick Student Center at the Medical College of Virginia.
Joseph Colognori
In September 1960, new teacher Margaret Liebert surveyed the classroom she had carefully laid out for her first group of students at Tuckahoe Elementary School in Henrico County.
Times-Dispatch
In September 1960, College Presbyterian Church at Hampden-Sydney College was celebrating its centennial. Designed by theologian Robert Lewis Dabney, who was Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson’s chief of staff and biographer, the church is still used today.
Times-Dispatch
07-31-2015 (cutline): This October 1962 image shows the salesmen for the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway posing in front of a train. Wearing derbies, fancy vests while carrying canes, they were responsible for distributing schedules and brochures as well as promoting the comfort and convenience of rail travel to the public.
Times-Dispatch
8/13/2015: In July 1967, Richmond city employees prepared signs that would alert motorists to a new traffic pattern. In August, one-way traffic on First through Fifth streets downtown was to be reversed to accommodate the increased traffic from the nearby Interstate 64/95 interchange. The change also required the rerouting of 11 bus lines.
Carly Lynn
In August 1962, two boys carried tobacco sticks to a South Richmond barn for the curing process. While many U.S. tobacco farms began to use harvesting machines and curing racks at the time, Virginia still largely used hand labor and mules.
Richmond-Times Dispatch
In March 1965, more than 700 people marched in four Virginia cities to promote equality in voter registration and to honor the Rev. James Reeb, a white Unitarian Universalist minister from Boston who was slain in a civil rights demonstration in Alabama the week before. This image shows many of the 175 individuals who gathered in Farmville and prayed on the lawn in front of the Prince Edward County courthouse.
Robert Holand
In March 1969, new cadet corps officers at John F. Kennedy High School posed outside their school. In 2004, the Richmond school merged with nearby Armstrong High, keeping the Armstrong name.
Times-Dispatch
In July 1967, a new pool opened in South Richmond. The Blackwell pool, at 15th and Maury streets, received a formal opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by Mayor Morrill M. Crowe.
Bob Jones
In April 1960, members of the Richmond Virginians lined up ahead of their International League season opener at Parker Field against Toronto. The Vees played in Richmond from 1954 to 1964 and were the AAA affiliate of the New York Yankees for much of that span.
Charles Rosson
In April 1965, a huge trash bin was displayed on Fifth Street in downtown Richmond to dramatize an ongoing anti-litter campaign. The effort was organized by several litter-prevention and beautification groups and was supported by Gov. Albertis S. Harrison.
Netherwood
In March 1968, college students relaxed in the sun at Monroe Park in Richmond during a break from classes. This was the year that Richmond Professional Institute merged with the Medical College of Virginia to become Virginia Commonwealth University.
Carl Lynn
In April 1960, more than 10,000 spectators attended the Richmond Virginians’ exhibition game against the New York Yankees at Parker Field in Richmond. The Vees, part of the International League, played in Richmond from 1954 to 1964 and were the AAA affiliate of the Yankees for much of that span.
Staff photo
In May 1965, Lady Bird Johnson played tourist with a movie camera during a trip to Monticello near Charlottesville. The first lady was on a two-day tour of Virginia attractions, in part to promote the beautification of public places. Her trip began with the dedication of the first highway rest area in Virginia on Interstate 95 at Dumfries. After Monticello, she traveled to Abingdon and attended the Barter Theatre.
Charles Rosson
In March 1963, four men played a game of pool at the Richmond Community Action Program Senior Center at the corner of Marshall Street and Brook Road. The RCAP center gave seniors access to financial counseling, basic education classes, shopping trips and instructional programs in crafts such as sewing and ceramics.
Sterling A. Clarke
In July 1961, two men fished for bluegills in Chickahominy Lake, a large water supply reservoir along the New Kent-Charles City county line.
staff photo
In May 1950, motorcyclists raced in the 10-Mile National Motorcycle Championship at the Atlantic Rural Exposition grounds in Henrico County. The winner was “Little Joe” Weatherly of Norfolk, who later turned to stock car racing and won NASCAR titles in the 1960s before being killed in a race accident in Riverside, Calif., in 1964.
Times-Dispatch
In March 1964, Native American children left the two-room state-funded school on the Mattaponi Reservation in King William County. An accompanying article reviewed population trends among Virginia’s Indian tribes; there were 22 Mattaponi and Pamunkey children attending the school at the time.
Staff photo
In September 1961, the Bellevue Theater marquee on MacArthur Avenue in North Richmond still read “Closed for the Winter.” Neighborhood Theatre Inc. said there were no plans to reopen the theater, which closed in the fall the year before, and the building was for sale. It soon became the home of the New Dominion Barn Dance, a country music radio show.
Staff photo
In November 1965, Richmond Mayor Morrill M. Crowe cut a ceremonial ribbon to mark the inauguration of the Eastern Airlines passenger service from Byrd Field to New York. The pilot for the flight, Capt. R.D. Tyler, and stewardess Margaret McLaughlin held the ribbon.
Staff photo
In November 1961, state Sen. John J. Wicker dressed as a colonist and, having flown to Boston, presented the governor of Massachusetts with documents – and live turkeys – to make the case that Virginia held the first Thanksgiving in 1619, two years before the Pilgrims held a celebration at Plymouth. Wicker led Virginia Thanksgiving Festival Inc., which emphasized Virginia’s historical claim.
Times-Dispatch
In August 1968, trash was strewn along a street in downtown Richmond. In late June and early July, the eight-day “Fight Litter ’68” campaign gathered a cleanup force of 150 city workers and made progress in seven areas. But the Advertising Club of Richmond planned a follow-up appeal to city residents to join the local fight against litter.
Amir Pishdad
In February 1961, Adrienne Price, a senior at Westhampton College in Richmond, got ready for geography class. She recently had been voted best dressed at the school, which is affiliated with the University of Richmond.
Times-Dispatch
In July 1961, a local corporation purchased the northeast corner of Seventh and East Broad streets in downtown Richmond. The purchase included the National Theater and other properties; tenants continuing to occupy their quarters included Stein’s men’s clothier, Pat’s Record Shop and Stonestreet Brothers Jewelers. An idea of putting hotel on the site never materialized.
Times-Dispatch
In May 1968, Richmond Newspapers employees worked in the computer center housing the NCR 315, which eliminated some manual tasks in areas such as billing, payroll, classified advertising and circulation. The system was leased from the National Cash Register Co. and was “likely to meet our needs for at least 10 years – and maybe forever,” the center’s manager said at the time.
Staff photo
This March 1966 image shows the Hotel Richmond, which was acquired by the state in June that year for about $2 million and is now used as its Ninth Street Office Building. The hotel, adjacent to Capitol Square, was established in 1904 by Adeline Atkinson at the location of the former St. Clare Hotel.
Staff photo
In July 1967, members of the Nolde family – Henry (from left), George, Carl and Arthur – watched bread roll off the assembly line at the Nolde Bros. Bakery in Church Hill in Richmond. Their relatives started a small baking operation in the 1890s, and by 1950, three area Nolde plants produced almost a million loaves per week to be sold nationally. Nolde closed in 1977.
Staff photo
In September 1961, students entered Westhampton School in Richmond. That fall, Daisy Jane Cooper became the first African-American student to integrate the junior high school; the following year, she made similar history at Thomas Jefferson High School.
Staff photo
In August 1965, the All American Touring Band and Chorus performed the finale at the Festival of Arts in Richmond’s Dogwood Dell. The ninth annual festival, sponsored by Federated Arts of Richmond Inc. and coordinated by the city parks department, lured about 52,000 people to 13 concerts and eight stage productions during the summer.
Amir Pishdad
In May 1964, Mrs. C.L. Pugh, a nurse at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, cared for a burn victim. Large plastic coverings with built-in gloves isolated patients’ beds in the burn ward to prevent infection.
Don Pennell
In June 1962, members of the Dixie Girls Softball League prepared to kick off its 25th season at Byrd Park in Richmond. From left are Lucy Clark, Eleanor Clark, Jane Rapp and Joyce Waddell.
Staff photo
In December 1968, passengers waited in the lobby at Byrd Field for outgoing flights. The airport in eastern Henrico County was nearing the end of an extensive expansion to the main terminal.
Don Pennell
In September 1962, Frederic S. Bocock of the Historic Richmond Foundation and Mrs. Cornelius F. Florman stood in front of one of four new plaques honoring patrons of Church Hill renovations in Richmond. Florman was the granddaughter of Mrs. Richard S. Reynolds; the plaque pictured cited Reynolds’ role in restoring Hardgrove Cottage on North 24th Street.
Carl Lynn
In July 1965, employees of M&B Headwear Co. Inc. picketed outside the Richmond factory, one of the country’s largest suppliers of military caps. The strike involved about 300 members of the United Hatters, Cap and Millinery Workers International Union, which was seeking a roughly 15-cent per hour raise over two years for some workers. The union said the average hourly wage for the employees, most of whom were women, was $1.35.
Staff photo
In August 1966, Boy Scouts from Troop 644, sponsored by the Henry Fire Department in Mechanicsville, began a 58-mile James River voyage from Richmond to Jamestown aboard homemade rafts. Eleven boys and four adult supervisors participated in the five-day journey, with only paddles and tide to propel them. The 50-mile trip badge the boys would earn would move them one step closer to becoming first-class Scouts.
Staff photo
In June 1960, Harry L. Donovan (dark suit), his handcuffs covered by a jacket, was escorted from the U.S. Marshal’s Office in downtown Richmond, en route to a four-year term in federal prison in Atlanta. For decades, Richmond was the center of Donovan’s numbers operation; he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of failing to pay wagering taxes.
Staff photo
In November 1961, Gov.-elect Albertis S. Harrison Jr. sat with wife Lacey (right) and daughter Toni. In a profile about the rising first family of Virginia, the three shared that they enjoyed playing bridge together, and Toni said she liked playing golf with her father while quizzing him about political affairs.
Staff photo
In October 1969, cadets at John Marshall High School in Richmond posed with their ribbon-bedecked sponsors after an awards ceremony. The school’s Corps of Cadets was established in 1915 – it was the first military training program in a public school in Virginia – and disbanded in 1971.
Bob Brown
In June 1968, workers welded boilers at Old Dominion Iron and Steel Corp., located on Belle Isle under the Lee Bridge in Richmond. At the time, Old Dominion’s owner was interested in expanding operations, and the city was interested in using the island as part of a James River park. The company’s history on Belle Isle spanned from before the Civil War to the 1970s.
Staff
This 1957 photo shows Collegiate School in the 1600 block of Monument Avenue in Richmond. The Town School elementary building was on the left and the high school on the right. In 1960, the Town School and the Country Day School merged, operating on the campus off River and Mooreland roads in Henrico County. It remains the location today.
Staff photo
In July 1960, the Schellenberg family of Highland Springs prepared to have a bomb shelter installed in their yard, one of Virginia’s first privately owned radiation fallout shelters. The enclosure, which required a large excavation, was designed to accommodate up to six people during a nuclear attack. The horizontal steel tank was 7 feet in diameter and 16 feet long. Once installed, the only elements about ground would be a domed entrance and air filter and exhaust pipes.
Staff photo
In December 1962, a new sign designated the Thalhimers department store in downtown Richmond as a fallout shelter. Sections of the store had been approved to house up to 8,700 people in case of a disaster, and the store was stocked with a two-week supply of food and water, plus medical and radiation measuring equipment. From left are naval engineer D.R. Dorsey, store President William B. Thalhimer Jr. and city safety director William L. Groth.
Amir Pishdad
In June 1961, cartons of homogenized milk were stored in a cooling room at Richmond Dairy Co. before being delivered to homes and stores. The company was located in Jackson Ward; the plant, with its unique milk bottle façade, is now an apartment building.
Times-Dispatch
In July 1962, workers at a Lancaster County plant inspected crab meat during a demonstration of a new picking machine, which promised to triple production. The machine was developed by a crab meat packer in Oriental N.C.
Staff photo
In November 1961, William Radvany, the meat manager at Capitol Food Market on East Marshall Street in downtown Richmond, demonstrated a new $12,000 machine that aimed to save the butcher a lot of work: It wrapped, weighed, labeled and priced meats.
Staff photo
In January 1961, H.W. DeMille, manager of the Richmond office of Hardware Mutual Sentry Life Insurance Group, demonstrated the “Data-Phone” used by his company. The new Bell System service allowed business machines to communicate quickly over phone lines. For the insurance company, that meant faster processing of information between headquarters and branch offices.
Amir Pishdad
In April 1962, organizers of the 31st annual Virginia duckpin bowling tournament waited for scores to be posted at the Willow Bowl, a bowling alley in the Willow Lawn Shopping Center in Henrico County. Charles Rao (center) was tournament director; he was flanked by assistant Bob Winston and Connie Thrift, the first local woman to fire a 200-plus game.
staff photo
In July 1961, Gordon Burks, an electrician for Union Electric Co. Inc., used a new machine to saw out segments of sidewalk in downtown Richmond, where the company was replacing traffic lights. The saw blade, which was studded in industrial diamonds, cost $185 (about $1,500 in inflation-adjusted pricing in 2016).
Staff photo
In June 1962, Lois Snider, an office manager at Richmond insurance agency Alsop & Elliott, tested a new machine as part of an industry-sponsored pilot program. The machine, developed by Friden Inc., aimed to expedite policy writing, data collection and other office work at agencies across the country.
Staff photo
This July 1961 photo shows the corner of Second and Grace streets in downtown Richmond. At the time, the local parking board recommended the corner for a parking garage to help expand capacity in the area.
Staff photo
This July 1961 photo shows the corner of Second and Grace streets in downtown Richmond. At the time, the local parking board recommended the corner for a parking garage to help expand capacity in the area.
Staff photo
In May 1961, Clarence Richter (left) and Fred Pemberton tested the new radar “eye” at Byrd Field in Henrico County. Full use of the air traffic control system was slated for late summer, with new radio equipment offering uninterrupted communication between the airport’s controllers and the planes they were monitoring.
Staff photo
In February 1961, Charles Carter (left) and Charles Page, both fifth-year students in the electrical apprentice training program at the Virginia Mechanic Institute in Richmond, worked on a project in the institute’s new lab. For many students in the area, the program was taken as a high school elective or through night classes.
Staff photo
In August 1961, J.R. Simons (left) discussed the peach crop with Robbie Atkinson. Simons was 77, and his roadside fruit stand in King William County had been on U.S. 360 for more than 25 years; it was one of the first such markets between Tappahannock and Richmond.
Staff photo
In June 1964, auctioneer H.H. Bartlett ran a cattle sale inside the John Marshall Hotel – a first for the downtown Richmond property. The sale was part of an auctioneer contest during the annual meeting of the Livestock Marketing Congress, which met in Richmond for the first time. Twenty-seven auctioneers from across the U.S. competed over the weekend.
David D. Ryan
In July 1968, Cornelius Simmons Jr., Richmond’s only full-time bridge tender, made some repairs on the old Ninth Street Bridge. The rickety wood and metal span was nearly a century old and required frequent maintenance, such as chiseling out wood that smoldered after motorists tossed cigarette butts from car windows – in the summer of 1966, there were more than 100 fires. The bridge was replaced in 1972.
Staff photo
This August 1964 image shows Southern Bank & Trust’s main office at Second and Grace streets in downtown Richmond. A Wells Fargo bank branch occupies the site today.
Staff photo
In May 1963, Bob Alexander, plant superintendent for West Engineering Co. in Richmond, operated a tape-controlled drill press, the first of its kind in the area. The automated machine cost eight times the price of a regular drill press. West Engineering designed and built machinery for packaging and synthetic fiber manufacturing.
Staff photo
In April 1968, a couple delivered their tax return to the post office at 10th and Main streets in downtown Richmond. The post office blocked off a lane and stationed an employee to assist people rushing to beat the midnight filing deadline.
Staff photo
In June 1960, the Mark Monroe Motor Hotel was under construction at Belvidere and Franklin streets in Richmond. The building was the first in the city to use the lift-slab process, in which floors were cast and then lifted by hydraulic jack so crews could work between slabs. The 80-unit hotel cost about $500,000 and including parking for about 100 vehicles.
Staff photo
In August 1966, Mary Fidelis Sanders, a member of the Sisters of the Visitation in the Monte Maria Monastery on Church Hill in Richmond, tackled a housekeeping project. “She can fix almost anything,” Mother Gertrude said of Sister Fidelis, who had a well-furnished workshop and also handled shopping for the convent.
Staff photo
In June 1986, one of two surviving antique terra cotta bull’s heads was prepared for mounting by Ron Kingery at the 17th Street Farmers’ Market in Richmond. The heads originally were part of a set of 42 that adorned the public market at Sixth and Marshall streets. Many were sold off in 1964, but two were rediscovered in city storage. Restoration was led by Virginia Commonwealth University art conservationist Laurence Pace.
Staff photo
In April 1966, exterior stone work on the Mosque (now known as Altria Theater) was getting cleaned, apparently for the first time since the building’s 1927 opening. The cleaning, which didn’t involve the higher-level brick work, was performed by a New Jersey company at a bid price of $2,310.
Carl Lynn
In July 1963, Louis Brooking Jr. of Highland Springs High School in Henrico County won the statewide 4-H Club competition for field crops achievement. The 4-H Club featured summertime instruction to youths on agriculture, hands-on learning, personal development and other subjects. Brooking and two other statewide winners from Henrico earned trips to the 4-H national convention in Chicago that fall.
Don Pennell
In October 1962, members of the Richmond Rocket Society participated in the amateur rocket shoot at Camp Pickett near Blackstone in Nottoway County. The group, founded in 1956 by students at George Wythe High School, had units focusing on chemistry, engineering and electronics. The members built rockets of all shapes and sizes and aimed for new heights with each launch.
Staff photo
In March 1962, a shipment of new trucks from Alabama arrived in Richmond via the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad. The delivery represented the “piggy-back” form of transportation, in which one mode of transport arrived on another. Railroads increasingly were delivering cars and small trucks at the time.
Staff photo
In October 1961, Hester Motley (left) and Jenny Akers tested their new ham radio equipment. They were among an estimated 10 female ham radio operators in Richmond, and most were wives and mothers who wanted to keep up with their husbands’ radio hobby. The accompanying story noted that the women said they can “talk to friends, both near and far, without leaving home or neglecting household duties.”
Staff photo
In January 1965, Lois Willis of Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Co. in Richmond reviewed data in a computer room. An accompanying story about the era’s growing technology described how “obsolescence, while not planned, is almost inevitable” as data processing expanded.
Staff photo
This December 1963 composite of a lunar eclipse shows a series of images, taken at 10-minute intervals, that were superimposed on a shot of the Richmond skyline. The photographer used a Graflex 4x5 camera with a 14-inch lens.
Staff photo
In May 1962, Richmond brokerage offices were crowded as investors watched the stock market’s performance, which featured a huge plunge and a sharp recovery earlier in the week
Staff photo
In November 1989, Elizabeth Cardinal of Chesterfield County showed off the 18-inch nun dolls that she and her husband sold by mail for $123 to $139. Cardinal was from New York and had joined an order from 1956 to 1961. She said the dolls reminded her of her service – they were made in Michigan and represented 33 orders from around the world, each with a distinctive habit.
Gary Burns
In April 1967, officers of the City Women’s Golf Association of Richmond posed for a photo. From left are Mrs. David Wilburn, Mrs. Emmett Rollison, Mrs. Leo Gilman, Mrs. J.H. Spraker, Mrs. Jess Young, Mrs. Raymond B. Robertson and Mrs. Marvin Heckel. The group had just competed in a tournament at the Richmond Country Club.
Don Pennell
In July 1961, an IBM RAMAC computer had just been installed in the basement of Old City Hall in Richmond. The RAMAC featured a hard disk drive, which was a significant development in modern computing and storage.
Staff photo
In January 1961, a woman used a sink located at Old City Hall on East Broad Street in Richmond. An accompanying story noted the eccentricities of the building, including that basins were installed in nearly all offices during construction in the 1890s (in part so that workers could wash their hands after tending to fires).
Times-Dispatch
In November 1962, sunset created a striking image in the Mooreland Farms area of Henrico County.
Times-Dispatch
In August 1962, Vernon Giles directed an Eastern Air Lines plane at Byrd Field (now Richmond International Airport) in Henrico County. This was the first Eastern flight at the airport since a strike had put the carrier’s local service on hold for two months. Eastern planned to return to a full schedule by the end of the next month.
Staff photo
In January 1961, artist William Kendrick applied the finishing touches to his portrait of a clown. An accompanying story noted how some carriage houses in Richmond’s Fan District were finding new life as apartments or, in Kendrick’s case, an artist’s studio. His was on the second floor of a carriage house on West Franklin Street.
Staff photo
In April 1969, Alden Aaroe broadcasted from WRVA’s radio studio on Church Hill in Richmond. The one-story building, designed by renowned architect Philip Johnson, had opened a year earlier and welcomed more than 17,000 people on tours. It was made of concrete and featured what Johnson called “punched holes” for windows – rounded-corner rectangles that offered views of the Shockoe area and downtown.
Bob Brown
In May 1962, Girl Scouts cleaned the grounds at Camp Pocahontas near Bon Air in preparation for visitation and preview day. An accompanying story noted: “Visitors will learn how Girl Scout camping is more than swimming, hiking and a suntan. … The girls learn to use their own resources and gain a spiritual experience of living close to nature.” A two-week camp session for Girl Scouts cost $46.
D.S. Pennell
In January 1966, Richmond Airport featured a new white fence that stretched 5,000 feet along U.S. Route 60 at the airport’s entrance in Henrico County. The $3,000 project was aimed at roadside beautification and runway security: The fence was expected to discourage spectators from walking across the airfield to watch takeoffs and landings.
Staff photo
This July 1961 images show George C. “Skid” Abbott, who had converted the old Gordon’s fish packing house at Buckroe Beach in Hampton into a popular sport-fishing pier that attracted anglers for day and night fishing. Abbott was among many in the area who welcomed visitors to Buckroe, which was a popular destination for Richmonders in the first half of the century as railroads offered direct trips to the area.
Staff photo
In July 1969, flooding left the intersection of Glenside Drive and Staples Mill Road in Henrico County underwater.
Don Long
In January 1969, Kimberly Farmer mixed a drink at Michael’s, a restaurant on Fifth Street in Richmond. Liquor by the drink had become legal in Richmond the month before, and she was among about a half-dozen women who had recently taken local bartending jobs. Farmer previously worked as a bartender in Miami and New Orleans. “A lot of people who have read too many paperback novels think of a bartender as a low-class person without morals, but 90 percent of the girls I’ve ever worked with at a bar are happily married women with families,” she said.
P.A. Gormus, Jr.
In March 1965, Charles W. Sykes and Freda S. Daniel of the McGuire Veterans Administration Hospital in Richmond used battery-powered scooters to take them from ward to ward. The hospital had eight such vehicles to help employees get around the sprawling hospital, which had 8 miles of corridors. Before the scooters, nursing supervisors had to walk through all 23 wards.
Staff photo
In May 1962, John E. Keith Jr. and Velma E. McCuiston, students at George Wythe High School in Richmond, were honored upon returning to school after representing Wythe at national conventions. Keith was elected as Southern regional vice president of the National Distributive Educational Clubs of America at a meeting in Chicago; McCuiston was named Miss FBLA of Virginia at the Future Business Leaders of America convention in Roanoke.
Staff photo
In May 1960, ham radio operator Floyd McCoy (right) and his wife chatted with Dr. Charles Meistroff, a dentist in Richmond. Originally from Pitcairn Island, a remote British territory in the South Pacific, the McCoys began a radio relationship with Meistroff three years earlier when he responded to an emergency plea and shipped medical supplies to islanders. The McCoys finally met Meistroff in person during a six-month trip to the U.S.
Staff photo
In August 1969, William H. Morse removed damaged clothing from the Clarence Cosby Inc. scrap metal firm on East Cary Street in Richmond. Flooding related to Hurricane Camille a week earlier caused significant damage in Richmond and claimed more than 100 lives statewide.
Staff photo
In May 1968, Rose Franklin highlighted the latest in General Electric kitchen innovations at a GE showroom in Richmond. Franklin, a GE home economist, was visiting from Louisville, Ky., and her demonstration included thawing frozen strawberries in a microwave oven in just two minutes.
Staff photo
In July 1965, the Shockoe interceptor gates along the James River opened after torrential rains in Richmond. During that era, letting sewage flow into the river was one way to limit sewer backup and street flooding. Municipal and industrial waste were huge factors in river pollution in the 20th century.
Staff photo
In March 1961, Robert K. Crowell, a teacher at George Wythe High School in Richmond, held his first class on communism. The six-week course was reported to be one of the first in the country and drew national attention from newspapers and television. Crowell said his method of teaching the class was to emphasize that communism was not merely an economic system “but a way of life.”
Staff photo
In June 1969, drivers navigated a flooded Westover Hills Boulevard in South Richmond after heavy rainfall.
Staff photo
In April 1964, fishermen waded into the James River in search of shad, which were in season. The 14th Street Bridge in downtown Richmond is in the background.
Staff photo
In October 1961, models showed off new fall fashions available at Richmond department stores Thalhimers and Miller & Rhoads. The faux fur coat (left) was moth- and mildew-proof. The stylish raincoat (right) featured a leather collar. “Raincoats no longer must look like something a steamship captain would wear,” the accompanying article said.
Staff photo
In February 1968, a vehicle got a thorough cleaning at 2900 Car Wash on Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond. Automatic car washes were fairly new to the area, with only a half-dozen sites in operation at the time.
Staff photo
In August 1968, workers moved a house along Grant Street in Richmond to a new site near Colorado Avenue. A total of 76 homes were being moved out of the path of the Downtown Expressway. The Richmond Metropolitan Authority gave the houses to the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority, which moved them to locations around the city for lease and possible sale.
Staff photo
In August 1960, a model showed off a fall fashion in Richmond. This dark gray suit, with lighter gray featured on the lapels, cuffs and blouse, was designed by Ben Gershel, who was known for his coats and suits.
Staff photo
In December 1964, a nighttime explosion and fire ripped through Richmond Paper Co. on Loumour Avenue in the West End. The blast blew out the west wall of the building, and fire engulfed the rest. Fire officials determined that the explosion was caused by gases built up from a long-burning fire inside the building; the cause of the original blaze was not determined.
Staff photo
In April 1960, Richmond Newspapers photographer Amir Pishdad (center) reviewed his naturalization certificate with six children who became American citizens along with him that day. A total of 69 Virginians, 10 of them children, were part of the naturalization ceremony at the federal courthouse in Richmond.
Staff photo
In March 1962, Nancy Beth Heller took a break from her duties at the Wickham-Valentine House in Richmond to enjoy the garden. Westfield was a fine-arts major at the Richmond Professional Institute; for school credit, the museum trainee spent about 12 hours each week conducting tours and helping with exhibitions.
Staff photo
In April 1967, jet cars approached 200 mph as they sped down the track at the Richmond Dragway in Sandston. In the lead was Fred Sibley, with Ted Austin close behind. The dragway was built in 1964 by the Weis family, which continues to operate it today.
Staff photo
In April 1966, an announced crowd of 7,400 watched the Richmond Braves’ International League season opener at Parker Field. R-Brave Dick Kelley delivered the first pitch to Dave May of the Rochester Wings, who won 3-2. The R-Braves came to town that year as the AAA affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Staff photo
This June 1964 image shows a section of North Boulevard between Marshall and Leigh streets in Richmond that offered more than 30 parking spaces in the median. The city was discussing a beautification program that, had it been approved, would replace the spaces with trees, shrubbery and grass.
Staff photo
In February 1961, the Nace quadruplets of Henrico County – Richard (from left), Judith, Patricia and Edward – celebrated their 10th birthday by enjoying cake. The family had moved to the area two years earlier.
Staff photo
In June 1966, a woman picketed in front of a Western Union office in Richmond. Members of the Commercial Telegraphers Union, including about 50 locally, walked off the job for several hours to dramatize their demands for pay raises. On the same day, the union and Western Union agreed to a one-week contract extension to avoid further disruptions while negotiations continued.
Staff photo
This January 1960 image shows the Byrd Field Weather Bureau, which had been established at the airport in Henrico County in 1928. Over the decades, the station had various stints of closure or service – including during World War II, when Richmond’s airport was an Army airfield during. The local weather office was closed permanently in 1996, and operations were moved to Wakefield.
Staff photo
In July 1967, beauty queens and convertibles gathered on Interstate 64 to celebrate a new 9-mile stretch of highway from the Bryan Park area at I-95 to Short Pump in Henrico County. In lieu of a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $23 million project, the lead car drove over a traffic counter cable.
Staff photo
In May 1960, the Richmond SPCA held its Be Kind to Animals Week to promote membership. Here, the organization’s Mrs. Samuel B. Taylor accepted a 50-cent payment from Deborah, a 4-month-old chimpanzee.
Staff photo
In May 1983, patrons of Stonewall Café on West Main Street in Richmond dined on the restaurant’s patio. The building was constructed in the 1880s and was used as an elementary school until 1962 – it was once Stonewall Jackson School and West End School, and earlier, it housed the Richmond Normal School. The building was sold to a developer in 1980, and today, the space houses the Baja Bean Co. restaurant.
Staff photo
In June 1961, Clara Stitzer photographed driving permit renewal notices under the guidance of DMV official J.B. Warfield in Richmond. The Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles had just started a service to remind drivers that their three-year permits would expire by the end of July that year. The notification service, which would reach about 600,000 people per year, boosted the cost of driving permits from 50 cents to $1. Warfield estimated that Virginia had about 1.8 million driving permits in force at the time.
Staff photo
In April 1966, Richmond police officers (from left) Christopher Stokes, John W. Harris and H.L. Coleman reviewed items recovered from a series of North Side burglaries. There had been about two dozen residential break-ins in the Washington Park, Ginter Park and Barton Heights areas in the preceding two months. Police initially recovered about $1,700 in stolen property (equivalent to nearly $14,000 today) and arrested five 14- to 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old in some of the burglaries.
Staff photo
In May 1967, 15 members of the Richmond Police Bureau graduated from the 22nd session of the city’s basic police school in a ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on South Belvidere Street.
Carl Lynn
In March 1967, Richmond police officer Glenwood W. Burley took a moment away from his patrol work to play baseball with youths in the Fulton neighborhood. Burley turned up the volume on his car’s police radio so that he could still monitor calls. (In 2016, long retired from the department, Burley completed his efforts to relocate a neglected Richmond police memorial from downtown to Byrd Park.)
Staff photo
In August 1963, magician Mark Wilson performed a levitation trick on Terry Bryant at the Hotel John Marshall in Richmond. Wilson created and starred in a nationally televised Saturday morning show, “The Magic Land of Allakazam,” and was in Richmond as a featured guest at a magician conclave. The gathering brought together almost 200 magicians for two days of training.
Staff photo
In September 1961, T.W. Redmond of the State Highway Department assessed the stock of anti-snow chemicals in a Richmond-area department storage shed on Midlothian Turnpike. Although the chance of snow was months away, preparations for winter weather were made far in advance.
Staff photo
In October 1963, Sussex County peanut farmer J. J. Lilley Sr. highlighted how that year’s severe drought had affected his crop. At left are damaged vines from that season, compared to normal ones at right. The first commercial peanut crop in the U.S. was grown in Sussex in the 1840s, according to an industry marketing association.
Staff photo
In November 1964, the Richmond Planning Commission was considering proposals, including a tobacco exhibition center, for the former Libby Prison site from the Civil War. At the time, a junkyard occupied the block bounded by 20th, 21st, Cary and Dock streets downtown.
Staff photo
In February 1962, the third annual City Women’s Bowling Tournament was under way at Sunset Bowl in Richmond. The two-day competition, organized by the Greater Richmond Woman’s Bowling Association, drew almost 80 teams. The Security Industrial Loan team won.
Staff photo
In May 1962, female inmates worked in a greenhouse at the State Industrial Farm, part of the Virginia Correctional Center for Women. The center was founded in Goochland County in 1931 when female inmate populations were getting too large for local jails. It was known for its groundbreaking programs, including its self-sufficient farming program in the 1940s.
Staff photo
In March 1968, smog dimmed Richmond’s skyline. In July of that year, the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board planned to implement its first regulations to address air pollution. The restrictions targeted smoke and open burning as well as dust and fumes from industrial areas. Other regulations were in the planning stages to deal with odors and motor vehicle emissions.
Staff photo
In October 1963, art teachers Mrs. Richard T. Willis (left) and Gayle Dean unpacked student artwork for exhibition at The Valentine museum in downtown Richmond. The exhibit highlighted the talents of Richmond public school students – the Valentine had been staging a biennial student spotlight for more than 25 years.
Staff photo
In January 1965, Victor Tomlinson (left) and William Hudson of the George Wythe High School cadet corps in Richmond blew taps while the school’s American flag flew at half-staff in honor of Winston Churchill, who died a day earlier. Gov. Albertis S. Harrison called for the weeklong recognition to mourn Britain’s World War II-era leader.
Staff photo
In May 1967, with shovels at the ready, Richmond City Manager Horace Edwards (from left), Mayor Morrill Crowe, School Board Chairman Frank Calkins and Vice Mayor Winfred Mundle crossed East Broad Street in front of Old City Hall in downtown Richmond en route to the groundbreaking for new City Hall across the street.
Staff photo
This April 1960 photo shows the intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue and Brookland Park Boulevard in North Richmond. The area had just been rezoned to permit commercial development along both sides of the Chamberlayne.
Staff photo
In June 1964, Mrs. Wesley Caire (left) and Mrs. Armistead Williams reached the later stages of the City Women’s Golf Tournament, held at Lakeside Country Club. It was co-sponsored by the Women’s Golf Association and Miller & Rhoads.
Staff photo
In January 1960, an inmate at the Virginia State Penitentiary in Richmond worked on a loom to create cotton cloth. Many of the 1,600 inmates at the time worked in various areas of the prison’s operations, including the print shop, metal fabrication shop, license plate manufacturing, furniture building, electrical work and plumbing. Inmates received 15 cents a day as basic pay and could earn an extra 25 cents for good work. The penitentiary, which once occupied 17 acres around Byrd, Spring, Belvidere and Second streets downtown, closed in 1991.
Staff photo
In May 1969, children from the Follow Through program at the Ginter Park Presbyterian Church in Richmond demonstrated their swimming skills by directing ping pong balls across the pool. About 20 children participated in the activity that was part of Parents’ Appreciation Day at a private home on Seminary Avenue. The Follow Through program was sponsored by the Richmond Public School system.
Staff photo
In August 1965, pharmacist Samuel B. Jeter Jr. prepared some test prescriptions in the Thalhimers department store in downtown Richmond. The new pharmacy occupied 500 square feet on the Broad Street side of the store.
Staff photo
In July 1960, a Richmond drugstore put up signs to reflect the recently enacted blue law, which prevented the sale of dry goods on Sundays. The state Supreme Court declared Virginia’s blue laws unconstitutional in September 1988. Merchants had argued that the “day of rest” laws hurt business.
Staff photo
In March 1966, Richmond Safety Department supervisor B.W. Carver examined a parking meter downtown. The city was starting a monthlong campaign against meter feeding, which officials said was hurting business. According to an accompanying story, about 15 percent of downtown parking spaces near government offices were occupied all day by meter feeders – and the figure was 28 percent in the financial district. Officials said that on average, $22 in gross retail sales was lost for every 75 minutes a car remained parked at a meter.
Staff photo
In January 1962, 14-year-old Curley Parker stood in a field of peanuts harvested by his parents in Sussex County. Peanut picking usually was completed before then, but cold and wet weather had delayed the work.
Staff photo
In November 1964, Richmond city veterinarian Dr. Robert Barton performed checkups on a peacock and peahen that were being presented as gifts to the city by the Indian Embassy. The birds became part of the wildlife exhibit at Maymont.
Staff photo
In April 1969, Mrs. W.H. Crockford (left) and Mrs. J.K. Higdon hung the sign outside the new state-local League of Women Voters headquarters at Linden Row in downtown Richmond.
Staff photo
In October 1961, W. Irving Beauchamp displayed his new product: canned water. Beauchamp was canning sterilized artesian water – primarily for stocking in fallout shelters – and had distributed a dozen cases to grocers in the Northern Neck area of Virginia. Beauchamp got the idea after hearing talk about fallout shelters – he figured the canned water would last about two years.
Staff photo
In October 1968, customers took advantage of later hours at the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control store at 402 E. Broad St. in Richmond. That location, along with several others in the city, extended evening hours at the request of City Council. The ABC board was to study hour-by-hour sales figures to determine any benefit of later hours.
Staff photo
In March 1967, steel outlined a multistory addition to the State-Planters Bank of Commerce and Trusts headquarters at Ninth and Main streets in downtown Richmond. The addition was part of a multimillion-dollar expansion of the bank’s facilities. The bank, which dated to 1865, eventually became Crestar Financial Corp. and then was acquired by SunTrust Banks.
Staff photo
In March 1960, Virginia game commission biologist Herman Tuttle examined francolins that were brought over from India and released in the Hog Island wildlife refuge in Surry County. Biologists hoped to establish game birds in the area.
Staff photo
In August 1960, the Coliseum Bowling Center in South Richmond had just opened, and its 40 lanes made it the area’s biggest ten-pin alley at the time. Sunset Bowl, which opened on West Broad Street in Henrico County about a year earlier, was the first ten-pin center in Richmond.
Staff photo
In January 1962, Albert Johnson, 7, and Ronald Beard, 8, rolled instructional materials into the round all-purpose room at Woodville School in Richmond’s East End. The circular room at the center of the building had eight classrooms around it. Woodville was open after normal school hours, as well as on evenings and Saturdays, to support education and community engagement. Among its offerings were art, music, speech and reading classes.
Staff photo
In June 1966, Bob Powell played the new organ at Parker Field ahead of the Richmond Braves game against Rochester. Powell, who died in 1982, was the organist for the R-Braves until 1971.
Staff photo
In October 1968, Susie Betts, an employee of the South Hill Post Office in Mecklenburg County, prepared for her weekly mail carrier route.
Staff photo
In June 1961, cars – most of them belong to students – were parked in the lot at Douglass Freeman High School in Henrico County.
Staff photo