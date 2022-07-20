Letters to the Editor for July 21, 2022: Voice of reason

Voice of reason

Thanks for Jeff Schapiro's column highlighting Mark Smith's commercial supporting "responsible and accountable gun ownership." I seldom watch commercials on TV, so I had not seen this voice of reason taking a stand, and I deeply appreciate his efforts.

I couldn’t help but note the irony in comments by Philip Van Cleave, lobbyist for the Virginia Citizens Defense League about businesses being neutral. If this were the case, why did the Supreme Court's Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission ruling allow corporations to donate unlimited contributions to our elections? This impact ripples through all parts of campaigns and government.