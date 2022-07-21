Letters to the Editor for July 22, 2022: A hoary misinterpretation

A hoary misinterpretation

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent guest column, "Government has to uphold separation of church and state," offered a hoary and overworked misinterpretation of Thomas Jefferson's 1802 letter to the Danbury Baptists. The author suggests Jefferson's "wall of separation" between church and state was intended to prevent citizens from bringing their religious convictions to the political process.

Even a cursory review of the Baptists' letter and Jefferson's response shows he meant something very nearly the opposite: The federal government was to stay out of the church's affairs, not the other way around. Jefferson reiterated the establishment clause of the First Amendment, which is a constraint on the legislature, not on the electorate.

In establishing a new government, the Founding Fathers assumed the ordered liberty it provided would only be sustained for a "moral and religious people," as John Adams famously put it. Would the author have us believe that any law based on Judeo-Christian moral philosophy is thereby suspect?

How about murder? In pre-Christian Greece, the punishment for murder was dependent on the relative social class of the victim and the perpetrator. Is that preferable to a penal code tainted by the religious idea that we're all God's image-bearers, regardless of class?

Noval Smith.