Letters to the Editor for July 22, 2022: Dodging honest debate

Dodging honest debate

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent guest column, "Government has to uphold separation of church and state," is not so much about the wisdom found in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as it is advocacy for a fundamentally materialist ideology to control political debate.

If you exclude people from the public square whose basis for their worldviews is religious — that there is a reality that transcends the material world — then you have a society where religion is excluded and only materialists have a say. The Constitution not only prohibits the establishment of religion, but it also guarantees its free exercise.

Free exercise and nonestablishment do not mean religion and faith-founded views can only be expressed behind closed doors. It means people of all religions, in all forms, have a right to speak in the public square — including the influencing of politics.

The author further confuses the issue by citing Roe v. Wade as if it were a bulwark against the establishment of religion. In fact, the decision was an exercise of judicial overreach toward the rights of the people to reach consensus on fundamental issues.

In that case, the constitution is silent on the abortion issue. The court has returned this power to people of all religions (and no religion) — people of much greater diversity than any composition of judges ever can expect to reach.

It is up to the people of the states, through their elected representatives, to grapple with and reach a consensus on these issues. Seeking to silence a large segment of the country from participating in the debate because such beliefs are founded in the transcendent is a way to intimidate and silence people who oppose certain views. It is dodging honest debate.

Stephen G. Reardon.