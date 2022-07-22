Letters to the Editor for July 23, 2022: The need to negotiate

The need to negotiate

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The long-running political theater that continually plays out in Washington always is entertaining. For example, the filibuster is saddled with a negative connotation of obstructing progress, whereas bipartisan behavior is praised with a positive meaning of cooperation and agreement.

Under current U.S. Senate rules, the magic number of votes needed to move a piece of legislation forward is 60. One might dare say the filibuster rule actually promotes the development of more bipartisan legislation.

In a representative democracy like the United States, isn’t it the responsibility of our elected officials to negotiate?

Alan Pollock.