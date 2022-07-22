Letters to the Editor for July 23, 2022: Trust and respect

Trust and respect

In response to the recent letter, "A Richmond 300 promise," I am disheartened that Mayor Levar Stoney's administration still is fighting the master plan amendment that was unanimously approved by City Council. This is matter of trust and respect.

The administration promised the council that the master plan could be amended when it called for an early adoption of the document. It is time for the Stoney administration to show some respect for the council's unanimous vote.

The master plan amendment simply would acknowledge that Oregon Hill is a residential neighborhood. It has been so for more than 150 years.

I fail to see why the Stoney administration would fight this amendment — unless the mayor is counting on campaign contributions from developers who would like to replace my beloved historic neighborhood with more ugly student dorms.

Scott Burger.