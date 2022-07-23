Letters to the Editor for July 24, 2022: Keep up with the times

Keep up with the times

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Disadvantage compounds on and disproportionately impacts certain individuals and groups. The recent internal audit of Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) revealed the school system is out of compliance. It was not properly maintaining valuable records, including civil rights or special education complaints, Title IX investigations and student health care plans.

Why does this matter? Individuals with disabilities in the United States already are facing a cumulative disadvantage. Policies like the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) aim to create opportunities and improve accessibility.

CCPS' indiscretion is a public affront to the IDEA. By mishandling records, essential individualized education programs (IEPs) and potential complaints of misconduct, the school division has opened a window for civil rights violations and more.

If CCPS fails to protect these records, it fails to assure the rights of children with disabilities are protected. It also fails to assure they are not actively subjected to discrimination and maltreatment.

We need to keep up with the times. Funding was allocated to bring CCPS online, and it is past time to digitize and organize to protect student rights. IDEA funding can be used to hire competent individuals to help since this is essential to student rights.

Furthermore, we need advocates on the ground — people who see something is wrong and call it out. Someone in the county or in the schools had to know records were being mishandled before the audit.

We need to collectively have the courage to be watchdogs and whistleblowers for the sake of children who cannot speak for themselves. These are not just records. These are human rights.

Jessica Skobel.