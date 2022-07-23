Letters to the Editor for July 24, 2022: Sewing together history

Sewing together history

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Reading Michael Paul Williams’ recent column about Richmond Hill, and other recent articles about places in the city's history, got me thinking. How could we sew together the locations of the slave trade in Richmond?

Here’s a suggestion: Why not have the General Assembly, through the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, create a Richmond Slave Historical State Park?

State parks can be about history and culture, as well as nature. They also don’t have to be contiguous. Individual sites across the city could be included into one overarching designation, similar to the Richmond area battlefields.

Some might be concerned about restrictions or directions from state government. But I think those concerns could be addressed.

Joining a new park is just a suggestion and opportunity, not a demand of any landowner or custodian of history. Being a state park might bring needed funding for acquisition and maintenance.

I suggest DCR manage the new state park, rather than say the Department of Historic Resources. To my knowledge, although DHR guards state history through markers, historic designations and research, I’m not sure DHR directly manages real estate and public facilities like DCR does.

I did recently examine Richmond Region Tourism's BLKRVA website, and it’s possible people want to tell a bigger story of the area's Black experience, and not solely focus on Richmond’s and Virginia’s slave story. We could just have a Richmond Historical State Park.

John Owens.