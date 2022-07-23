Letters to the Editor for July 24, 2022: Sewing together history

Sewing together history
Reading Michael Paul Williams’ recent column about Richmond Hill, and other recent articles about places in the city's history, got me thinking. How could we sew together the locations of the slave trade in Richmond?
Here’s a suggestion: Why not have the General Assembly, through the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, create a Richmond Slave Historical State Park?
State parks can be about history and culture, as well as nature. They also don’t have to be contiguous. Individual sites across the city could be included into one overarching designation, similar to the Richmond area battlefields.
Some might be concerned about restrictions or directions from state government. But I think those concerns could be addressed.
Joining a new park is just a suggestion and opportunity, not a demand of any landowner or custodian of history. Being a state park might bring needed funding for acquisition and maintenance.
I suggest DCR manage the new state park, rather than say the Department of Historic Resources. To my knowledge, although DHR guards state history through markers, historic designations and research, I’m not sure DHR directly manages real estate and public facilities like DCR does.
I did recently examine Richmond Region Tourism's BLKRVA website, and it’s possible people want to tell a bigger story of the area's Black experience, and not solely focus on Richmond’s and Virginia’s slave story. We could just have a Richmond Historical State Park.
From the archives: In 1960, The Richmond 34 were arrested during a sit-in at the Thalhimers lunch counter
Demonstrators are arrested and charged with trespassing at Thalhimers department store on Feb. 22, 1960. Those arrested would not leave after being refused service at a tearoom and a lunch counter.
TIMES-DISPATCH FILE PHOTO
Crowd inside Thalhimers department store the day of demonstration and arrests. Photo was not published. Photo taken Feb. 22, 1960. Was received by Times-Dispatch library on February 23, 1960
FILE PHOTO
The Rev. Frank Pinkston, a 23-year-old Baptist ministerial student from Silver Springs, Fla., is arrested and charged with trespassing at Thalhimers department store on Feb. 22, 1960. Those arrested would not leave after being refused service at a tearoom and a lunch counter.
TIMES-DISPATCH FILE PHOTO
Crowd at city lock-up after 34 demonstrators were arrested and charged with trespassing at Thalhimers department store. Those arrested would not leave after being refused service at a tearoom and a lunch counter.
TIMES-DISPATCH FILE PHOTO
Front page of the Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 23, 1960. An article about arrests at the Thalhimers sit-in is in the bottom right corner.
The story that ran on the Feb. 23, 1960 front page of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Page 4 of the Richmond Times-Dispatch from Tuesday, February 23, 1960.
Photo from page 4 of the Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 23, 1960.
Published caption: "Mounted and K-9 Squad Policemen Break Up Crowd at Lock-Up After Arrests"
TIMES-DISPATCH FILE PHOTO
Thalhimers picket and protest
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Thalhimers picket and protest.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Thalhimers picket and protest
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
LeRoy Bray arrested at Thalhimers department store as students from Virginia Union University attempt to get service in whites-only dining areas.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Frank Pinkston, lower right, at Thalhimers department store, outside the Richmond Room, Feb. 22, 1960, in an attempt to be seated in segregated dining areas.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Protest at Thalhimers department store in downtown Richmond as Virginia Union University students attempted to get served in whites-only dining areas. Dr. Marshall Banks is at left, against the wall. Cornell Moore is behind him.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Pickets outside Thalhimers department store in downtown Richmond as Virginia Union University students attempted to get served in whites-only dining areas.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Pickets outside Thalhimers department store in downtown Richmond as Virginia Union University students attempted to get served in whites-only dining areas.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Frank Pinkston, lower right, at Thalhimers department store, outside the Richmond Room, Feb. 22, 1960, in an attempt to be seated in segregated dining areas.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Protest at Thalhimers department store in downtown Richmond as Virginia Union University students attempted to get served in whites-only dining areas.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Protest at Thalhimers department store in downtown Richmond as Virginia Union University students attempted to get served in whites-only dining areas.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Thalhimers picket and protest.
Anderson Collection, Valentine Richmond History Center
Elizabeth Johnson Rice was the speaker of the "Civil Rights Day of Remembrance" at the former Thalhimers Department Store on Broad Street on Sunday, February 22, 2004. Rice returned to Richmond to commemorate the 44th anniversary of their protest over lunch counter segregation.
CINDY BLANCHARD
Viewers stand under umbrellas on Feb. 22, 2010 during the unveiling of a marker commemorating the Thalhimers sit-in and the Richmond 34.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Elizabeth Thalhimer-Smartt (left) and Elizabeth Johnson-Rice pull back the cover over a marker commemorating the Thalhimers sit-in and the Richmond 34 on Feb. 22, 2010.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Rev. Leroy M. Bray, Jr. photographed Wed. Feb. 10, 2010 in Richmond. Mr. Bray was one of 34 VUU students arrested for defying segregation and will be speaking at 50th anniversary events.
MARK GORMUS
Elizabeth Johnson Rice, one of the 34 VUU students arrested in 1960 lunch-counter sit-in at Thalhimers.
COURTESY OF ELIZABETH JOHNSON RICE
Elizabeth Johnson Rice in her VUU yearbook photo
Virginia Union University
Del. Mamye E. BaCote, D-Newport News, center, received a standing ovation during the floor session of the House of Delegates in Richmond on Monday, Feb. 22, 2010. BaCote had just revealed that she was one of the "Richmond 34" who staged a sit-in at the all-white Thalhimers lunch room when she was a student at Virginia Union University.
BOB BROWN
Ford T. Johnson of Maryland unveils the historical marker commemorating the "Richmond 34," a group of mostly 34 Virginia Union University students arrested during a sit-in at the Thalhimers department store. Johnson, who is one of the 34, was accompanied by three others who took part in the sit-in: (from left): Johnson's sister, Elizabeth Johnson Rice; Raymond B. Randolph Jr. of Farmington Hills, Michigan (third from left); and Wendell Foster of Richmond (fourth from left). The unveiling took place along Broad Street, between 6th and 7th streets on June 28, 2016.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Elizabeth Johnson Rice speaks during the unveiling of an historical marker commemorating the 1960 "Richmond Sit-In" of 34 Virginia Union University students at the Thalhimers department store lunchroom. Rice is one of the 34 students who took part in the sit-in. The ceremony took place on Broad Street between 6th and 7th Streets. June 28, 2016.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, right, welcomed the Rev. Leroy M. Bray, Jr., left, and his wife, Cynthia, center to the Executive Mansion in Richmond on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. They were part of a group of black leaders, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, who stages a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch counter in 1960.
BOB BROWN
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, right, talks with Rev. Dr. Claude Perkins, left, and his wife Cheryl, center, inside the Executive Mansion in Richmond, on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. They were part of a group of black leaders, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, who staged a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch counter in 1960.
BOB BROWN
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, left,, welcomed Dr. Roland Moore, right, and his wife, Blanche, center, to the Executive Mansion in Richmond, VA Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. They were part of a group of black leaders, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, who staged a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch counter in 1960.
BOB BROWN
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, left, welcomed, from left, retired judge Birdie Hairston Jamison, Dr. Anderson J. Franklin and Elizabeth Rice to the Executive Mansion in Richmond on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. They were part of a group of black leaders, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, who staged a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch counter in 1960. Franklin and Rice were two of the original 34.
BOB BROWN
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, center, welcomed black leaders and some members of the Richmond 34 to the Executive Mansion in Richmond on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. They were part of a group of black leaders, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, who staged a sit-in at Thalhimer's lunch counter in 1960.
BOB BROWN
Virginia First Lady Pam Northam, left, watches as her husband, Governor Ralph Northam, right, talks with Rev. Dr. Claude Perkins, center left, and his wife Cheryl, center right, inside the Executive Mansion in Richmond on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The Perkins were part of a group of black leaders, visiting the Mansion, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, who staged a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch counter in 1960.
BOB BROWN
Rev. Dr. Claude Perkins, left, and his wife Cheryl, second from left, talk with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pam Northam inside the Executive Mansion in Richmond on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The Perkins were part of a group of black leaders, visiting the Mansion, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, who staged a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch counter in 1960.
BOB BROWN
Elizabeth Johnson Rice, center, surrounded by lawmakers and several other original members of the Richmond 34, were honored by the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The Richmond 34 staged a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch room in 1960.
BOB BROWN
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, center, welcomed black leaders and some members of the Richmond 34 to the Executive Mansion in Richmond on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. They were part of a group of black leaders, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, who staged a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch counter in 1960.
BOB BROWN
Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, left, stands with Elizabeth Johnson Rice, center, surrounded by several other original members of the Richmond 34, from left, Dr. Anderson J. Franklin, Rev. Leroy M. Bray, Jr. and Wendell Foster, pose after they were honored by the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. The Richmond 34 staged a sit-in at Thalhimers lunch room in 1960.
BOB BROWN