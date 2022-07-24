Letters to the Editor for July 25, 2022: Being proactive

Being proactive
A recent Associated Press article covered the good news that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage Act.
I know there likely will be a fight in the U.S. Senate. But it is good to see lawmakers being proactive for a change, instead of fumbling around treating things as a fundraising opportunity, like they did with abortion rights.
