 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letters to the Editor for July 25, 2022: Being proactive

  • 0

Being proactive

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent Associated Press article covered the good news that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage Act.

I know there likely will be a fight in the U.S. Senate. But it is good to see lawmakers being proactive for a change, instead of fumbling around treating things as a fundraising opportunity, like they did with abortion rights.

Anthony Gresham.

Colonial Heights.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News