Letters to the Editor for July 25, 2022: Laboratories of democracy

Laboratories of democracy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent letter to the editor titled "What about consensus?" conflated "consensus" and "referendum". Abortions are so controversial as to make consensus impossible.

The only solution for issues such as these is a referendum. The Supreme Court has rightly returned the question to the states for we, the people to sort out.

This conversation was denied to rank-and-file Americans for 50 years. Both sides now will argue, pro and con. May the most persuasive and articulate lobby win.

Let the laboratories of democracy — the states — work their magic. This is the genius of the republic, and what our founders originally had in mind.

Tom Eaton.