Letters to the Editor for July 26, 2022: Excessive influence

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Richmond appears to be taking a step it will come to regret. President Franklin Roosevelt was very pro-union, but he was opposed to collective bargaining by public sector employees because it leads to excessive union power and influence over government.

If the mayor and City Council members are dependent on union support and campaign contributions, the unions will sit on one side of the bargaining table and their political allies will be on the other side. Who, then, will represent the citizens?

James G. Russell.

Midlothian.