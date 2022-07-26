Letters to the Editor for July 27, 2022: Alternatives to SROs

Alternatives to SROs

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

House Bill 873 is important legislation. It intends to address violent student behaviors by hiring school resource officers to ensure safety, and prevent truancy and violence in schools.

Nonetheless, research reveals SROs are not only ineffective, but they also tend to escalate antisocial behaviors and disproportionately impact disadvantaged communities. SROs further discriminate against Black and brown students, introduce them to the legal system at an earlier age and contribute to the continuing school-to-prison pipeline.

Evidence-based interventions can be used as alternatives to SROs. These include mental health support, socio-emotional learning, trauma-informed programs, parent and family engagement, peace education, conflict resolution and restorative justice, and more.

Mental health professionals such as clinical social workers and psychologists already have been trained to perform these interventions. Nonetheless, HB 873 states there should be at least three student support positions (such as nurses, social workers and psychologists) for every 1,000 students. This ratio does not cover the need for mental health and behavioral intervention services.

Funds for SROs instead should be used to hire more school social workers, psychiatric nurses and psychologists. Another option would be hiring SROs only after they have received training in mental health, trauma-informed, trauma-focused, restorative justice, family engagement and other practices. SROs also should aid psychologists, social workers and psychiatric nurses in cases where students are unable to regulate their behaviors after mental health interventions have been implemented.

The cost of having students go through the criminal justice system or drop out of high school — risk factors for worse mental and physical health outcomes — will result in more future expenses for Virginia. To reduce violent behaviors in schools and keep students' well-being in mind, it is imperative that school boards and policymakers change how the SRO policy is implemented.

Edelmaris Colindres.