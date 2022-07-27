 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters to the Editor for July 28, 2022: A denial of care

A denial of care

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I recently changed my health insurance to a catastrophic policy that only pays hospitalization. This became necessary as I retired prior to the eligibility age for Medicare and could not afford standard insurance.

I have been appalled to find most physicians do not accept cash-paying customers. I see this as a denial of care, and an unethical practice. My, how our country has changed.

Julia Cunningham.

Richmond.

