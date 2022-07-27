Letters to the Editor for July 28, 2022: Coordinated home care

Coordinated home care

Life during the COVID-19 pandemic has been stressful and difficult for many Americans, especially the nation’s seniors. But despite the challenges, COVID also has shown how adaptable people can be in times of crisis, and how certain changes prompted by the pandemic actually have demonstrated how there can be a better way. One of those positive effects has been in the growth of at-home medical care.

Patients experience numerous benefits with at-home care. There is the personalized and focused care they receive from their clinical team, the convenience it offers their loved ones, and the reduced amount of time spent in medical facilities — decreasing exposure to disease and infection, as well as other health risks.

In-home care also provides an opportunity for medical teams to evaluate and address other considerations that can affect a person’s health, such as food insecurity, unstable living conditions and transportation challenges.

As part of the growth of at-home medical care, Virginians with Medicare now have access to enhanced coordination of home care services through onehome, which recently announced its expansion to the commonwealth.

onehome works closely with existing home care providers, coordinating needs of patients receiving home-based treatment through nursing, physical and occupational therapy; complex services such as wound care and pharmacy infusion services; or needing durable medical equipment. onehome helps relieve patients and physicians of the burden of dealing with multiple service and equipment providers, which can be difficult and time-consuming to navigate.

In Virginia, onehome’s model first is rolling out for Humana Medicare Advantage members in Richmond, Roanoke and southern Virginia counties. Within several months, onehome will be available statewide, and in the future, it will serve members of additional Medicare Advantage health insurance plans. Greater access to coordinated home care will be welcome news for Virginians.

Niraj I. Patel, M.D.

Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs, onehome.