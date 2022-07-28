Letters to the Editor for July 29, 2022: The missing context

The missing context

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent guest column, "The provocations behind the 'unprovoked' war," was a strange attempt to blame the war in Ukraine on U.S. and NATO incitements.

The author began by repeating Vladimir Putin’s talking point that George H. W. Bush’s Secretary of State, James Baker, promised not to expand NATO. Trouble is, this is not true.

At the same time, the piece ignored Putin’s stated justification for his aggression, namely his desire to unite the Russian world and re-establish the Russian empire.

It is true that, after the old Soviet Union dissolved, Ukraine — like all former members of the Soviet Union — sought to escape Russian domination and oriented itself to the West. Ukraine could not qualify for NATO membership, in part, because it had unresolved territorial disputes that Russia created when it annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Russia’s seizure of Crimea is the missing context, along with the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances. Here, Russia and the U.S. got Ukraine to relinquish what was the world’s third-largest nuclear arsenal in exchange for security guarantees. This is key to understanding why NATO was holding military exercises in Ukraine, which the author pointed to for provoking Russian aggression.

There also was the tendentious characterization of NATO’s intervention to stop genocide in Yugoslavia, and the failure to mention NATO’s involvement in Afghanistan was to close training camps and to bring Osama bin Laden to justice after the 9/11 attacks. The utopian goal of nation-building came later on.

The author concluded, “[It] might be a good idea to view the war in a historical context.” Misinformation and missing information made this guest column's characterization deeply flawed.

Raymond Roberts.