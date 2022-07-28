Letters to the Editor for July 29, 2022: The need for justice

The need for justice

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempts to paint Ukrainian leaders as modern Nazis left only stark irony on the canvas. The post-World War II period witnessed the surviving leaders of the Nazi regime back in Nuremberg — on trial for crimes against peace, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The indictment accused the defendants of the "planning, preparation, initiation and waging of a war of aggression." Front and center in the charges were the "murder of civilians" and "wanton destruction of cities, towns and villages."

Leaders and accomplices who planned the crimes would be responsible for all acts committed in the execution of such plans. A finely tailored suit would not fit Putin as sure as the Nuremberg charges.

The elimination of rivals, the arrest of dissidents and the shutdown of unfavorable news organizations are additional marked cards of Nazism that Putin plays from his authoritarian deck.

Putin's acolytes continue to parrot his false narratives as they march in conspiratorial lockstep with their boss. Are they immune from accountability?

The Nazi leaders in the dock at Nuremberg attempted to evade accountability for their deeds. America’s chief prosecutor, Robert Jackson, would have none of it.

In his closing argument before the Nuremberg Tribunal, Jackson reminded the world, "If you were to say of these men that they are not guilty, it would be as true to say that there has been no war, there are no slain, there has been no crime."

A canvas with a finished picture of Putin and his gang in the dock, confronted with their crimes, would not be ironic. It would be justice.

Jack Strafford.