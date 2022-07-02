Letters to the Editor for July 3, 2022: Basic biology

Basic biology

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent Times-Dispatch article on the overturning of Roe v. Wade included the views of Virginia lawmakers. Some are seeking to prohibit abortion after 15 weeks or when the fetus feels pain.

Science does not support the pain hypothesis and here’s why. To feel pain or any other nerve function (such as muscle contraction, sight, hearing, etc.) three things are involved.

First, there much be a stimulus receptor and stimulus. Second, there must be a pathway to the brain (the nerve cells). And third, there must be an area of the brain that interprets the nerve's message.

At 15 weeks, the brain is not developed enough to do this. Thus, there is no pain — only muscle contraction.

A second point involves the so-called abortion pill. This is different than the morning-after pill, which does not cause an abortion. Until there is implantation of the embryo into the uterine lining, there is no pregnancy.

Some members of the media and the public, including government officials, need to go back to school and take a basic biology class.

R.D. Decker.