Letters to the Editor for July 3, 2022: Empathy and care

Empathy and care

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In previous lives, I volunteered as a clinic escort and with a sexual assault survivor accompaniment program. I saw women crying as protesters hurled insults at them, only to be welcomed with empathy and care by clinic staff members.

I saw women in the midst of trauma be guided with empathy and care by sexual assault response health care providers. They were told their options, just in case the rape caused a pregnancy to occur. These are the people affected by the Supreme Court’s decision: individual women in crisis situations, and empathetic, caring providers wanting to help them.

If I had not been a supporter of abortion rights before, both experiences cemented my conviction. I remain unmoved today, regardless of what six black-robed justices in a marble palace say. Their ignorance is not only in their bias-laden jurisprudence. It is in their understanding of the human experience in our society.

Tara Casey.

Henrico.

