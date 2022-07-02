Letters to the Editor for July 3, 2022: In support of nuances

In support of nuances

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am 26 years old and 23 weeks into an accidental pregnancy. There is no worse feeling than being trapped and unsafe.

For this reason, I am so glad I had a choice in my pregnancy. I also am glad I made the choice I did. Both can be true at once.

Additionally, and this is something I never learned growing up in a conservative household: For many pregnancy complications like placental abruption, pre-eclampsia, cardiac or renal conditions, or miscarriages requiring intervention, the same procedures and medications used for abortion are crucial forms of intervention to protect a woman’s life amid an unviable pregnancy.

The Supreme Court didn’t ban abortion; it handed it back to the states. We still have a choice in Virginia. Even as someone who unequivocally values life, I will not support a blanket ban on abortion at any week of pregnancy.

Call your state representatives in support of nuances and the heartbreaking struggles many women face. Our laws should allow women to make their own decisions alongside their partners, support teams and physicians — not black market medicine and the justice system.

Amy Dunham.