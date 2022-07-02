Letters to the Editor for July 3, 2022: Protesting does no good

Protesting does no good

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Why are people protesting the Supreme Court ruling on abortion? This is the same as protesting the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Both developments are results of the American system of government. If you don’t like the results, you must work to change them. Protesting does no good at all.

In the case of the 2020 election, there is nothing that can be done until the next one. Work on the changes you would like to see and vote.

In the case of the Supreme Court ruling, work to get your state to enact the laws you desire. Or petition your duly elected representatives in Congress to change the laws of the land.

Donald Leeger.