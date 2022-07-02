Letters to the Editor for July 3, 2022: The divides to come

The divides to come

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Contrary to what Justice Samuel Alito believes, Roe v. Wade was not egregiously wrong from the start. The decision made by the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed a sexist agenda to be pushed forth on private health care decisions, and to deny fundamental liberties for women.

The ruling represents reproductive rights being stripped away and the destruction of progressive movements over the past half-century. Alito might believe Roe had damaging consequences, but he has yet to see the divides that now will break America.

Simar Narula.