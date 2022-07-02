Letters to the Editor for July 3, 2022: The meaning of 'pro-life'

The meaning of 'pro-life'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Forcing a girl or woman to give birth is not the same as being "pro-life." Forcing a 14-year-old child to give birth after being raped by her father, uncle or brother is not "pro-life." Forcing a woman to give birth to a baby who will not draw more than a few breaths is not "pro-life."

Many women who choose to have an abortion do so because having a child at the time would wreak havoc on their lives. It isn’t a matter of mere inconvenience but generally a catastrophic upending.

Forcing a girl or woman to give birth just because your religious values say she should is not a valid reason for her to do so. If you consider yourself "pro-life," here’s how you can demonstrate it:

Support contraception. Support maternal health care. Support pre-K education. Make sure the safety net is there for those who need an assist and help find homes for the 400,000-plus American children who currently are in foster care.

Making abortion illegal won’t stop abortions. It will only stop safe abortions.

Debra Gardner.