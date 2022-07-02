Letters to the Editor for July 3, 2022: The right to bodily autonomy

The right to bodily autonomy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am not a fan of abortion but I do support equality for women and their right to choose.

Women must have the right to bodily autonomy and the ability to access reproductive health care. The Supreme Court decision reversing Roe v. Wade is an assault on women's rights.

State legislatures are passing laws founded in religious ideology and attempting to codify a sense of morality. Make no mistake, we are witnessing such ideology being written into laws and certified by an extremist judiciary.

Anton Van Thoen.