Letters to the Editor for July 3, 2022: The way to effect change

The way to effect change

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The passion and energy shown in demonstrations following the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision are exciting and impressive. So were the passion and energy in support of the Black Lives Matter movement two years ago.

However, they will represent wasted energy if those who feel passionately about abortion rights, equity, gun safety and other issues fail to go to the polls, and vote in each and every election.

Demonstrate your passion and commitment by voting. Encouraging others to vote is the only way to effect change.

Adrian Luxmoore.